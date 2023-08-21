Submit Release
Gory Alabama-made horror film “Monster Grizzly” premieres Sunday, Sept. 3, in Decatur, AL.

Monster Grizzly Premiere

Deputy Flower finds the first Monster Grizzly kill

Sheriff Tom and Deputy Stony track the Monster Grizzly

Gorefest thriller that fans of horror will love

Monster Grizzly is a terrifying, blood-filled horror movie about a small Idaho mountain town frozen in place and under attack from a gigantic, blood-thirsty, monster grizzly bear that has no fear.”
— Richard Douglas Jensen
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Princess Theatre in Decatur, Alabama will host a scary, gore-fest event Labor Day Weekend – the premiere of “Monster Grizzly,” an Alabama-made feature film.

“Monster Grizzly” is a terrifying, blood-filled horror movie about a small Idaho mountain town isolated and frozen in place by a massive blizzard. Terror ensues when the stranded townspeople come under attack from a gigantic, blood-thirsty, monster grizzly bear.

“Monster Grizzly” was awarded Best Thriller Feature Film at the SouthFilm Cinematographic Academy Film Festival in Chile in early August.

The bear tears through the countryside, killing every animal and human in its path. Small town sheriff Tom and his deputies struggle to manage their response to the blizzard and protect the townspeople as they track and kill the gigantic, monster grizzly. They enlist the help of a young wildlife biologist who joins their quest to save the town from this blood-thirsty apex predator.

Shot during the real blizzards in the winter of 2023, Monster Grizzly is a gripping, gory, suspenseful horror film. The snow is real. The cold is real. The blood and gore spatters the snow as limbs are severed and screams penetrate the dark night.

Huntsville, Alabama-based film-maker Richard Douglas Jensen wrote, produced, directed and stars in Monster Grizzly. The film co-stars Vanessa Tamayo as the wildlife biologist. Michael V. Jordan co-stars as Deputy Stony and newcomer Saporah Luna Wolf co-stars as Deputy Flower, a Blackfoot Indian deputy torn between protecting her tribe and the white man's town. Monster Grizzly is produced by Poverty Row Pictures, an Alabama production company. It will be released worldwide by ITN Distribution and is the third film released by ITN in three years.

Movie fans who want to enjoy a blood-spattering good time should mark their calendars. The premiere of “Monster Grizzly” is Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. at the Princess Theatre, 112 2nd Ave. NE, Decatur, Alabama. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36147/production/1172044.

Monster Grizzly movie

