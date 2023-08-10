Pelosi Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the PACT Act

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking one year since the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act was signed into law:

“One year ago today, our nation took a monumental step toward fully honoring the service and sacrifice of our heroes in uniform.

“Proudly passed by the Democratic Congress and signed into law by President Biden, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act protects the health and lives of those who fought to protect us. Made possible by the patriotic, relentless leadership of Ranking Member Mark Takano and the unwavering passion of advocates, families and caregivers who never lost hope, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of VA benefits in decades – ensuring veterans exposed to burn pits and airborne toxins while in the line of duty get the care and benefits they need, they earned and they deserve.

“This landmark, bipartisan bill lives up to our sacred promise: just as the military leaves no soldier behind on the battlefield, we must leave no veteran behind when they return home. While some in the Congress have proposed cruel funding cuts that would hurt our nation’s heroes, Democrats will never stop fighting for our veterans, their families and their caregivers.”