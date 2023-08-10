The Task Force Announces New Executive Committee Leaders; Todd Van Tol and Sean Cavanaugh Elected to Top Officer Roles
The leaders will join a governing body comprised of fourteen senior-level executives representing the organization’s multi-stakeholder membership.
I look forward to engaging with my fellow Executive Committee leaders to drive our health care system’s transformation to one that truly promotes person-centered care and rewards value over volume.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, patient organizations, and value transformation partners today announced the results of its most recent Executive Committee Election, appointing leaders to a governing body comprised of fourteen senior-level executives representing the organization’s multi-stakeholder membership.
— Todd Van Tol, Executive Vice President, Health Care Value at BCBS MI
The Task Force is excited to welcome Todd Van Tol (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan) who has been elected as the new Vice Chair, effective immediately. Mr. Van Tol will become HCTTF Chair effective October 1, 2023. Sean Cavanaugh (Aledade) has been elected as the new Vice Chair and the following members have been elected as other Committee members beginning October 1, 2023: Eric Fennel (Aetna), Sinsi Hernández-Cancio (National Partnership for Women & Families), Melanie Matthews (Physicians of Southwest Washington), Ashley Ridlon (Evolent), Troy Smith (Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina), and Ashley Yeats (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts). These members will bring diverse new perspectives to the Executive Committee and will provide effective strategic direction to the Task Force.
The new members join continuing Executive Committee members Frederick Isasi (Families USA), Judy Zerzan-Thul (Washington State Health Care Authority), Rich Lipeles (Heritage Provider Network), David Nace (Innovaccer), and Treasurer Jim Sinkoff (Sun River Health). Current Chair Emily Brower will transition to Immediate Past Chair on October 1st.
“Congratulations to the new Executive Committee members including leaders who will serve as the organization’s new Chair and Vice-Chair,” said Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair. ““The future of the Task Force is in excellent hands, and I look forward to seeing how the Executive Committee members with their diverse perspectives will impact the organization’s national, multi-stakeholder value transformation efforts.”
“I am honored to be elected by my peers to these officer positions,” said Todd Van Tol, Executive Vice President, Health Care Value at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “I look forward to engaging with my fellow Executive Committee leaders to drive our health care system’s transformation to one that truly promotes person-centered care and rewards value over volume.”
“The Task Force’s Executive Committee plays a critical role in driving the strategic direction of the organization,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. “I look forward to working with and learning from all Committee members so that the Task Force remains a key driver for a value-based health care system in the United States.”
For more information, please visit https://hcttf.org
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • ApolloMed • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Shield of California • Cambia Health Solutions • Clarify Health • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • Curana Health • Elevance Health • Evolent Health • Families USA • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • OPN Healthcare • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Charlotte Burnett
Health Care Transformation Task Force
+1 973-461-6156
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter