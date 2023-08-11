Pursuit Energy® Announces Official Field Staff Program
Be a Part of a Lasting Legacy for the Next GenerationWAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pursuit Energy®, America’s hunting lifestyle energy drink, has partnered with Dave Hawkins, Jr. of Urban Pursuit (@urban_pursuit_) and Chris Benson of OnlyBowsLLC (@onlybowsofficial) to launch the Pursuit Energy® Field Staff Program (the “Program”). Messrs. Hawkins and Benson will be co-directors of the Program. The main objective of the Program is to recruit, develop, and maintain a field staff of motivated individuals interested in not only building Pursuit Energy awareness, but also in supporting a shared passion for the Outdoors. The Program will take a two-tiered approach that includes Brand Ambassadors and ProStaff.
Eric Martinez, Owner & CEO of Pursuit Energy® said, “If Pursuit wants to be taken seriously as “essential gear” for hardcore outdoor enthusiasts, it needs to behave like and work harder than other large and respected outdoor gear companies. So, Pursuit is launching a field staff program comprised of everyday hardcore outdoor enthusiasts, not celebrities, to build awareness of the brand and what it stands for. The Program’s success begins with passionate and dedicated leadership. That is why I selected Dave and Chris as directors. Pursuit already collaborates with Dave and Chris on the Pursuit LIVE podcast which they co-host. They have a strong installed base of followers and have the same vision of growing the outdoor community as Pursuit.”
Dave Hawkins said this about the Program, “Pursuit Energy and the team it’s building around the brand can be the direct link to getting somebody outdoors - whether it’s camping, hiking, fishing or hunting for the first time. If we are able to positively change lives for the better because of this adventure, that’s a higher calling. That is powerful. That is purposeful.” Chris Benson added, “I am proud to be a part of the Pursuit Energy Team. This brand represents the unwavering energy each of us has devoted to our passion for the outdoors.”
The Program will expand Pursuit’s reach to the broader hardcore outdoor community, adding another dimension to Pursuit’s existing partnership with Mass Pursuit TV. Jason Norris, co-host of Mass Pursuit TV said, “Our collaboration goes beyond simple endorsement or sponsorship; Mass Pursuit TV can offer its viewers an authentic experience by integrating the energy and excitement of pursuing outdoor passions with the refreshing beverage options provided by Pursuit Energy®.”
For field staff applications and more information about the Pursuit Energy® Field Staff Program, visit pursuitenergy.com. Any inquiries regarding the Program should be directed to Dave Hawkins at urbanpursuit25@gmail.com and Chris Benson at chris@only-bows.com.
About Pursuit Energy
Pursuit Energy, an Old Dogs New Tricks LLC brand, is a product development and marketing company that owns a portfolio of consumer-packaged goods products that includes energy drinks, energy shots, ready-to-drink & packaged coffee, jerky and dog treats all sold under the Pursuit brand. For news and information, visit www.pursuitenergy.com or follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pursuit_energy/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PursuitBrands/.
