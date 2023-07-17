Primos® Partners with Pursuit Energy® to Unveil New Line of Energy Drinks
Pursuit Energy and Primos Hunting Target Hardcore Outdoor Enthusiasts with Energy Drinks representing the Hunting LifestyleWAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Primos® Hunting, a pioneer in game calls and hunting accessories, has partnered with Pursuit Energy to introduce a new line of energy drinks to the outdoor market. As part of the brand licensing partnership, the Primos® Hunting – Pursuit Energy® drinks are now available in limited assortments aligned to various wild game species, with the first offering starting with turkey hunting Blazin’ Orange and Original Gobbler flavors. Offered in sugar and sugar free options, the new drinks bring great tasting energy for your next all-day hunt.
Eric Martinez, Owner & CEO of Pursuit Energy® said, “The combination of the Primos® Hunting and Pursuit Energy® brands was a natural fit. Outdoor enthusiasts are looking for products designed with their needs in mind from trusted brands. Partnering with an iconic outdoor brand and extending it into the consumables space is a win-win for Primos and the consumer. This is a big opportunity for our respective companies.”
Pursuit Energy works hard to be America’s hunting lifestyle energy drink, designing products that are essential gear for America’s hunters. Pursuit Energy® delivers a caffeine-kick without the bitter aftertaste found in other energy drinks. Pursuit also knows hunters don’t want spikes, crashes or ‘jitters.’ Pursuit’s energy formula eliminates those side effects. Pursuit Energy is truly the hunter’s choice.
“The new energy drinks were recently introduced at both SHOT Show and the NWTF convention, and we were very excited to see the positive response at our booth,” said Jason Harris, Director of Product & Marketing for Primos. “Retailers and consumers seemed to love the energy drink flavors and creative can designs. We think this partnership will be a big hit for hunters all season long.”
For more information on Primos® Hunting Energy Drinks, visit www.primos.com or pursuitenergy.com. Distribution and retail inquiries should be directed to Eric Martinez at eric@pursuitenergy.com.
About Primos Hunting
Primos Hunting, a Vista Outdoor brand, manufactures calls for elk, deer, turkey, predator and waterfowl as well as blinds, shooting accessories, game cameras, attractants and supplements, clothes, and other hunting accessories. Primos also produces the ever-popular video series “The TRUTH” and the television show “Primos’ TRUTH About Hunting.” For news and information, visit www.primos.com or follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/primos_hunting/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/primoshunting/. Stream the Language on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/PrimosHuntingVideo.
Contact: Matt Rice
Sr. Manager Media Relations Outdoor Products
(913) 689-3713
Matt.rice@VistaOutdoor.com
About Pursuit Energy
Pursuit Energy, an Old Dogs New Tricks LLC brand, is a product development and marketing company that owns a portfolio of consumer-packaged goods products that includes energy drinks, energy shots, ready-to-drink & packaged coffee, jerky and dog treats all sold under the Pursuit brand. For news and information, visit www.pursuitenergy.com or follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pursuit_energy/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PursuitBrands/.
Contact: Eric Martinez
Owner & CEO
(847)722-0382
ieric@pursuitenergy.com
Eric Martinez
Pursuit Energy
+1 (847) 722-0382
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram