$9 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in July With Another $856,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $17 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $9 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during July, highlighted by an Easy 5 jackpot prize worth $297,619. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $856,000, and scratch-off players claimed almost $17 million in cash prizes during July, including a $250,000 Money Bags prize-winning ticket worth $250,000.

Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings during July included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,614,350, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $1,993,200 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $422,900.

There were three Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB prizes totaling $300,000, five Powerball match-4 + PB prizes totaling $250,000 and 119 Powerball match-4 prizes amounting to $11,900. There was also one Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prize worth $20,000, two Mega Millions match-4 + MB prizes totaling $20,000 and 56 Mega Millions match-4 prizes amounting to $28,000.

“Nearly 72,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $603,983 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $1,077,893 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 41,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $361,402 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $523,528 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

Ninety-one players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $87,115, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $451,990. Easy 5 prizes totaled $446,655 with an additional $110,576 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in July were $9,030,253. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $855,521 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current Fast Play games, prizes, winnings and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $16,976,729 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during July, players also claimed $2,307,738 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.