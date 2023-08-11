Delaware Multi Media Production Studio, Ken-Del Studios, Utilized by Grammy Winners and Chart-toppers Goes On the Market

The Ken-Del Studios designed by John Storyk hosted a who’s who of jazz, pop and r&b legends.

Gioffre Commercial Realty is proud to present the exclusive real estate listing of Multi Media Production Studio Ken-Del Studios at 1500 First State Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19804. This 17,692 +/- sqft. building designed by world renowned studio designer John Storyk sits on 2.48+/- acres and is the premier production studio in Delaware.

For the asking price of $2,800,000, this state-of-the-art facility boasts 1,984+/- sqft. of office area with 15,708 sqft. of warehouse space, 7 zone HVAC, and 1200 Amp power with dedicated transformer. Studio A is a 33’x48’ world class live room with 2 iso booths, variable acoustics, and Studio B is a sound stage with a split level 24x12’ stage for live streaming, rehearsals, and more. Studio C serves as a producer/artist suite.

Ken-Del Studios is conveniently located minutes from I-95/295/495 & 141 interchange and is within a two-hour drive of NYC, DC, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Its close proximity to the Wilmington Airport and Wilmington Train Station make it an ideal location for artists and producers.

A variety of renowned artists have recorded at this studio including Dionne Warwick, Johnny Neel, Donald Byrd, Weird Al Yankovic, Melba Moore, Maxine Jones, Berlin, Boysetsfire, First Lady Jill Biden, Jim Croce, Solomon Burke, Glenn Jones, Bill Monroe, David Bromberg, Al Turner, Tommy Comwell and the Young Rumblers, Eric Bazillion, Rob Hyman, David Ragsdale, and Crystal J. Tores.

FF&E are not included in the advertised price but are available for sale.

For more information, contact listing agent Alan Mazzetti at 302-223-5225 or 302-218-1068.

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to own a world-class production studio designed by John Storyk.