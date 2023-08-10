Eco-shell™ Adds Recyclability to Its Egg-ceptional List of Certifications, a Huge Step Toward a Circular Plastic Economy
Products made with patented eco-shell™ can be up to 50% reduced plastic, 70% reduced carbon, and all have certified recyclability.
eco-shell™ is an ideal solution for brands and manufacturers who are serious about carbon reduction and the end of life of their products.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Sourcing, a leading distributor of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, is thrilled to announce that its revolutionary product, eco-shell™, has received EN 13430 certification for recyclability. This adds to a growing list of certifications that includes SGS eco-certification for plastic, waste, and carbon reduction, as well as EU RoHS and REACH certifications. These distinctions firmly establish eco-shell™ as the ultimate choice for brands and manufacturers dedicated to achieving a circular economy for plastics.
— Jeffrey Wu, Spark Sourcing Team Engineer
eco-shell™ is a bio-calcium compound derived from eggshells through a patented seven-step process that involves calcination. Patents have been granted in the USA, UK, Taiwan, Australia, and China. One of its standout features is its remarkable 70% reduction in carbon emissions compared to virgin plastics.
This versatile material is compatible with a wide range of plastics, including PP, PE, HDPE, PET, EVA, PS, ABS, rubber, PVC, PLA, as well as recycled plastic, ocean-bound plastics, and bio-plastics. Additionally, eco-shell™ holds both antibacterial and high FIR emissivity certifications, further enhancing its value and applications.
The possible applications of eco-shell™ are vast, spanning various industries and products:
• Jars and bottles for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, wellness (supplements and powders) and cannabis industries (up to 30% plastic reduction)
• Foam mats and gym flooring that are 40% less plastic, cheaper, and anti-bacterial
• Trays and industrial packaging with 50% eco-shell™
• Bags made form 30% eco-shell™ and 70% recycled plastic.
• eco-shell™ + PLA for reduced plastic and biodegradable straws, utensils, etc.
• Industrial buckets, bins, and barriers with a 30% plastic reduction.
• Pallets made of recycled plastic and eco-shell™ that pass stringent strength tests.
With plastic-reduction mandates rapidly approaching and companies' own sustainability goals getting more and more aggressive, the best way to solve our plastic crisis has been an extremely hot topic and an exciting area of innovation. Some espouse the merits of bio-plastics, but those have shown to not be a viable option toward reducing plastic. Not only are they extremely expensive, but they also cannot be recycled, are difficult to separate out from recyclable plastics for consumers, and they only biodegrade under very specific conditions, meaning the vast majority still end up in our landfills and oceans.
In contrast, eco-shell™ epitomizes the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle approach to sustainability. It can reduce plastic content by up to 50%; all products made with eco-shell™ can be recycled; and it makes products of exceptional quality that can be used indefinitely. It is a huge step toward making a circular plastic economy a reality.
eco-shell™ is an affordable and quick way for companies to meet upcoming plastic reduction mandates and an impactful way for brands to reach their sustainability goals. eco-shell™ can be incorporated seamlessly into current manufacturing, so companies do not need to change the shape, size, material, or design of their current product or packaging, or the subsequent shipping dimensions.
eco-shell™ also shines when compared against traditional CaCO3, limestone compounds, or basic eggshell powders. These are sometimes touted as being plastic reducers or being eco-friendly, but this is simply not the case. In fact, there are many ways that eco-shell™ is the superior choice. eco-shell™ is derived sustainably from bio inorganic substitute from eggshells that produces calcium carbonate and calcium oxide, while mined CaCO3 is unsustainable and has a larger carbon footprint. Also, unlike mined calcium carbonate or basic eggshell powder, eco-shell's™ particles are much smaller and have more facings that allow for greater bonds with polymers, which also allows it to work with a great many more types of plastics. It is also softer and will not damage machinery like calcium carbonate can. In short, instead of simply being a filler for plastic products, eco-shell™ can be considered a plastic replacement and plastic reducer.
About Spark Sourcing
With headquarters in Taiwan and affiliated offices in the UK and Canada, Spark Sourcing is the authorized distributor for eco-shell™ in the Western Hemisphere, Australia, and New Zealand. The Canadian branch proudly holds the status of an Indigenous, female-owned business. Committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions worldwide, Spark Sourcing leads the way in providing eco-friendly alternatives that drive positive change in the packaging industry. The company firmly believes that transitioning to a circular economy for plastics is not only the best path for the plastic industry but also a crucial step forward for our planet.
Andrew Bliss
Spark Sourcing
solutions@sparksourcing.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram