Who, what, and how of energy transition
Thinkers and doers of the energy sector will gather together in Brussels for the 4th annual Go Net Zero Energy Business Summit.
Great and important conversational space to have a bigger picture look at the difficult path that's ahead of us.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 17th-18th of October, Brussels will welcome the 4th Go Net Zero Energy, gathering project owners, renewables companies, oil & gas companies, chemicals companies, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, policy-makers, financiers, NGOs, consultancies, contractors and utilities.
— Toure Anicet, Product Director, Small Modular Reactors, Tractebel
The energy transition is crucial in times of energy crisis and global uncertainty as it presents an opportunity to create a more sustainable and secure energy future. But it also might create an opportunity for the energy industry to innovate and create new business models that will drive economic growth while being energy-efficient and addressing environmental challenges.
That’s why the 4th edition of the Go Net Zero Energy event is shaped to cover the most relevant projects and practicality-oriented solutions to efficiently decarbonise the energy sector and achieve net-zero targets. It will, as well, provide a great platform for senior leaders of the industry to network, ideate and do business together.
Key topics for 2023 will include:
1. The Global Outlook of key energy transition policies
2. Financial boom despite obstacles to the scaling up of projects
3. Energy efficiency - plan of action today and tomorrow
4. International cooperation and global integration of energy systems
4. Current and new technologies to tackle emissions and increase energy efficiency
5. Renewables, growth of clean energy demand and challenges on the way
6. Biggest CCUS projects, hubs - success and failure stories from the pioneers
7. Biofuels as an energy security guarantee - partnerships, innovations, projects
The Advisory Board of the event gathered senior professionals from such companies as TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric, OMV, Société Générale, Shell, OGCI, PwC, Accenture, IBM, Petrofac, Frost & Sullivan, KPMG, Saipem, Vopak, EBRD.
We are proud to have the support of numerous partners for this year's event, including Honeywell UOP, Carbon Tracker Initiative, Eurec, IOGP, OGCI, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, Ipieca, Petroleum Economist and Schneider Electric.
Go Net Zero Energy Business Summit is organised by Globuc, an international event management company based in London. Globuc runs business events focusing on the energy transition, digitalisation, circular economy, petrochemicals and refining.
