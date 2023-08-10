August 11th Is Call 811 Before You Dig Day

Making the free call to 811 before digging can prevent damage to underground utility lines and keep communities safe.

Nashville, Tennessee – Hold that shovel! Friday, August 11, 2023, is National 811 Day. The Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) and the Underground Utility Damage Enforcement Board (UUDEB) would like to remind everyone to contact Tennessee 811 before engaging in any excavation or demolition activity, including the use of hand tools.

“The law has changed, so even if you’re just planning to use a shovel for a project, make the call to 811,” said UUDEB Chairman Kevin Tubberville. Previously, notification to 811 was required when using mechanized equipment. However, a recent legislative change now includes hand tools, such as shovels, as needing notification to 811.

Examples of projects for notifying 811 include:

• Excavating

• Grading

• Installing a swimming pool

• Installing a fence or mailbox

• Landscaping

• Building a deck or patio

“Tennessee law requires notification to 811 prior to excavating or demolishing,” says TPUC Chair Herb Hilliard. Notification to Tennessee 811 can be made by dialing 811 or online at www.tenn811.com. By contacting Tennessee 811, utility companies are notified of the requirement to mark underground utility facilities. For more information on Tennessee 811, visit www.tenn811.com