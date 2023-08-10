Update: St. Albans Barracks / Missing person
UPDATE: Mr. Wheeler has been located and is safe.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/9/2023 – 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St, Sheldon, VT
MISSING: Jacob Wheeler
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police in Saint Albans are investigating a missing person case from Sheldon, VT, where a man by the name of Jacob Wheeler, 28, left home and has not returned. Wheeler is approximately 5'4" tall, weighs about 110 lbs and has long dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing mismatched shoes, one pink and one white. He also had on black and grey pajama bottoms and a tan shirt. State Police were advised by his wife that he has health problems. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone who has seen Wheeler or comes into contact with him is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.