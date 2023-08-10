Submit Release
Update: St. Albans Barracks / Missing person

UPDATE: Mr. Wheeler has been located and is safe. 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2004607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                         

STATION: St. Albans Barracks      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/9/2023 – 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St, Sheldon, VT

 

MISSING: Jacob Wheeler                                         

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              State Police in Saint Albans are investigating a missing person case from Sheldon, VT, where a man by the name of Jacob Wheeler, 28, left home and has not returned. Wheeler is approximately 5'4" tall, weighs about 110 lbs and has long dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing mismatched shoes, one pink and one white. He also had on black and grey pajama bottoms and a tan shirt. State Police were advised by his wife that he has health problems. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone who has seen Wheeler or comes into contact with him is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

