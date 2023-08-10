Update: St. Albans Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23A2004607

DATE/TIME: 08/9/2023 – 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St, Sheldon, VT

MISSING: Jacob Wheeler

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police in Saint Albans are investigating a missing person case from Sheldon, VT, where a man by the name of Jacob Wheeler, 28, left home and has not returned. Wheeler is approximately 5'4" tall, weighs about 110 lbs and has long dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing mismatched shoes, one pink and one white. He also had on black and grey pajama bottoms and a tan shirt. State Police were advised by his wife that he has health problems. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone who has seen Wheeler or comes into contact with him is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.