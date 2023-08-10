Training for Great Bay Volunteer Educators Set for September 6

CONTACT:

Kelle Loughlin: (603) 778-0015

Beth Heckman: (603) 778-0015

August 10, 2023

Greenland, NH – On September 6, the Great Bay Discovery Center will hold its annual fall educator training at the Hugh Gregg Coastal Conservation Center, 89 Depot Road in Greenland, NH, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The training includes a complete run-through of the actual school program offered mid-September through early November to students in the Seacoast region and throughout the state.

The training will prepare volunteer educators for teaching small groups of school children about the cultural history of the Great Bay Estuary and the natural resources found in the region up to 400 years ago. Educators lead a variety of lessons throughout the Discovery Center’s grounds. A favorite of students is “The Trail of the Arrowhead,” a 45-minute journey through the forest along the Center’s new boardwalk. Students sample turkey jerky, smoked salmon, learn about wampum and trade, waterfowl migrations, and gather in a birch bark fishing encampment. Other stops include a tour of the Special Collections artifact room and a lesson on the vessels of the Piscataqua Region.

All of the programs are mornings only and run for about three hours each. Most of the children attending the program are in grades 3 and 4. Volunteers sign up for dates that are convenient for them. The training session is free with snacks, lunch, and all teaching materials provided. No experience is necessary to become an educator so if you are interested in working with children in this fun and unique way, consider becoming a Great Bay Educator. Registration for the training is required by calling the Center at (603) 778-0015 or emailing Elizabeth.Heckman@wildlife.nh.gov.

The Great Bay Discovery Center is managed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and is the Education Headquarters for the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, a state and federal partnership between NHFG and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s mission is to promote informed management of the Great Bay Estuary through linked programs of research, education, and stewardship. These programs enhance scientific understanding of the estuary and communicate this information to interested citizens and decisionmakers. The Reserve’s programs focus on management-relevant issues aligned with four priority topics: land conservation and stewardship, water quality, biological communities and habitats, and climate change impacts and adaptation. To learn more visit www.greatbay.org.