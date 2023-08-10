Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,187 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Department of Agriculture Offers New Set of Online Registration Renewals

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 10, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has added the option of online renewal of registrations of liming materials and fertilizers in order to provide greater convenience for business owners.

“Offering a simplified renewal and registration procedure for these products is the first step towards more online services, which will eventually include all six commodities and tonnages,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The department is excited to now have this system in place.” 

In addition to providing an easy process for business owners to renew and track their products, the system also allows them to print their registration certificates and pay fees. The system also benefits the department’s State Chemist Section as the online management of these products will save time and money. 

Business owners will need to log in to the system with a Registration Number and a PIN. These can be found in a registration packet that businesses have received from the department or a business may contact the State Chemist Section at 410-841-2721 to acquire them.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Agriculture State Chemist Section and its services, please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/Pages/state_chemist.aspx.

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept 

You just read:

Maryland Department of Agriculture Offers New Set of Online Registration Renewals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more