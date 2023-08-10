Maryland Department of Agriculture Offers New Set of Online Registration Renewals

August 10, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 10, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has added the option of online renewal of registrations of liming materials and fertilizers in order to provide greater convenience for business owners.

“Offering a simplified renewal and registration procedure for these products is the first step towards more online services, which will eventually include all six commodities and tonnages,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The department is excited to now have this system in place.”

In addition to providing an easy process for business owners to renew and track their products, the system also allows them to print their registration certificates and pay fees. The system also benefits the department’s State Chemist Section as the online management of these products will save time and money.

Business owners will need to log in to the system with a Registration Number and a PIN. These can be found in a registration packet that businesses have received from the department or a business may contact the State Chemist Section at 410-841-2721 to acquire them.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Agriculture State Chemist Section and its services, please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/Pages/state_chemist.aspx.

