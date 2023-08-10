Better Kitchens Unveils Trendsetting 2024 Painted Kitchen Colours
New palette reflects upcoming trends with additions like Liberty Green and Heritage Red to the Paint to Order range.WESTON-SUPER-MARE, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Kitchens Ltd, one of the UK’s leading online kitchen suppliers based in North Somerset, proudly announces an update to its coveted painted collection of kitchen units, a move reflecting the anticipated interior trends of 2024. The announcement continues the firm's tradition of pioneering trends while retaining its foundational ethos of quality and customer-centricity.
The new colour palette promises to transform spaces, introducing a fresh wave of hues inspired by the beauty of nature and the charm of tradition. With additions like the vibrant Liberty Green, soothing Moss Green, and calming Sea Breeze, Better Kitchens showcases its dedication to staying ahead in the design curve. Not stopping there, the collection also pays homage to timeless classics by introducing three heritage colours: the regal Heritage Green, the nostalgic Heritage Pink, and the bold Heritage Red.
These additions to Better Kitchens’ Paint to Order range resonate with the company’s commitment to variety and attention to detail. With over 200 style and colour combinations already on offer, these new colours are set to bolster the choices available to customers, allowing them to manifest their dream painted kitchens.
Ardene Stoneman, Managing Director at Better Kitchens Ltd, remarked, “In a world that's constantly evolving, so should our homes. Our new colour additions mirror the future while celebrating our roots. We envision them breathing life into DIY kitchens across the UK, turning every kitchen unit into a canvas of creativity and personality.”
Born from a refitted cowshed in Somerset, Better Kitchens has journeyed to its current prestigious position, a testament to its undying commitment to excellence and innovation. Their success story features numerous milestones, from their initial showroom in converted cow sheds to their state-of-the-art showroom and production facility inaugurated in 2020. Each step marked by their passion for delivering value and quality.
The company has always prided itself on transparency, integrity, and exceptional customer service. The launch of these trendsetting colours is yet another indicator of their dedication to these values. It is not just about following or setting trends; it's about offering quality, innovative options that can turn a house into a home.
For those looking to revamp their spaces or begin anew, these colours promise to be the perfect companions. Whether you're someone who cherishes tradition or someone who likes to keep up with the latest in interior design, Better Kitchens ensures you don’t have to compromise on either.
While the global landscape, including the challenges of the 2020 pandemic, has shifted many paradigms, Better Kitchens’ commitment to its customers remains unwavering. As they bring forth these new hues, they also usher in a renewed promise of unmatched quality and exceptional service.
Better Kitchens continues to think outside the box, challenging norms and setting benchmarks in the industry. Their painted kitchen units offer not just colours but emotions, experiences, and memories, and with this new range, they only broaden the horizon for homeowners across the UK.
For more information about Better Kitchens Ltd and its offerings, including its range of Paint to Order kitchen units, please visit www.betterkitchens.co.uk.
About Better Kitchens Ltd:
Established in 2006, Better Kitchens Ltd is a significant player in the UK kitchen market, operating from its base in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset. From its humble beginnings in a Somerset cowshed, the company today stands as a beacon of quality and affordability, with a reputation for thinking outside the box and ensuring exceptional service.
