The Rapid Growth of Industrial IoT Strains the Aging IPv4 Protocol

The Industrial Internet of Things weaves a digital thread through traditional industries, transforming them into interconnected ecosystems of smart devices and data-driven intelligence.

The swift expansion of the Industrial Internet of Things emphasizes the need for IPv6 adoption, but challenges such as technical complexities and costs persist.

As the capabilities of IIoT continue to evolve, so do the challenges in the realm of IP addressing.” — Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXO