Better Kitchens Launches "Better Worktops": The Ultimate Destination for Premium Kitchen Worktops
Introducing Better Worktops: The UK's NEW Premier Online Kitchen Worktop Provider, Offering Axiom, Prima, Fenix, Wood Worktops, and More at Unbeatable Prices.WESTON-SUPER-MARE, NORTH SOMERSET, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Kitchens Ltd., one of the UK's leading online kitchen suppliers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new service, "Better Worktops". This latest venture offers customers a vast range of premium kitchen worktops, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.
Building on the success and reputation of Better Kitchens, the new brand, Better Worktops, is set to revolutionise the UK market with its extensive range of products, including Axiom Worktops, Prima Fenix, Real Wood Worktops, and more. The company's ethos revolves around providing top-quality products at affordable prices, ensuring customers receive the best value for their money.
Ardene Stoneman, Managing Director of Better Kitchens Ltd, shared his insights on the inception of Better Worktops, stating, "Our journey at Better Kitchens has always been about understanding the evolving needs of our customers and innovating accordingly. The launch of Better Worktops is a testament to that commitment. We recognised a growing demand for premium yet affordable worktop solutions. By forging a strategic partnership with one of the largest suppliers of Formica products, we've positioned ourselves to meet and exceed these expectations. This new venture is not just about expanding our offerings; it's about bringing dreams to life, one kitchen at a time. We're not just excited; we're inspired, and we can't wait to share this passion with our customers."
Worktops Direct to Your Door:
Better Worktops promises direct delivery of kitchen worktops to customers' doors, ensuring convenience and efficiency. With a unique two-person delivery service, the company ensures the safe and secure delivery of heavy items like worktops.
A Wide Range of Choices:
From the elegance of Fenix to the robustness of 12mm thick Solid Laminates and Solid Surface worktops, Better Worktops offers a variety of options to cater to every homeowner's needs. The brand also boasts eco-friendly Bamboo worktops and real wood options like Oak, Walnut, and Beech.
Why Choose Better Worktops?
Better Worktops stands out for its commitment to excellent customer service, utilising a responsive ticketing support system. The company has consistently earned positive reviews for its customer support, making it a trusted choice for both DIY enthusiasts and professional tradespeople.
Visit the Showroom:
For those looking to explore the range in person, Better Worktops invites customers to visit their large two-storey showroom in Weston-super-Mare, showcasing 28 full kitchen displays.
About Better Kitchens Ltd.:
Established in 2006, Better Kitchens Ltd. began its journey from a refitted cowshed in Somerset. Today, it stands as a beacon of quality and affordability in the kitchen industry, with a reputation for thinking outside the box and a promise of exceptional service and unmatched quality.
A Stoneman
Better Kitchens Ltd
+44 1934813201
ardene@betterkitchens.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram