Blue Fusion Unveils Groundbreaking Analytical Platform, Poised to Revolutionize Investigations
New Release Features Cutting-Edge Visualization Technology, Offering an Unmatched Solution to Compete in the Data Analytics Market
It's time organizations, and analysts have access to analytics tailored for them. Blue Fusion replaces current analytical software products, solving today's functionality and adaptability challenges.”FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Fusion has just upped the ante by announcing a significant update to its patented, award-winning technology. This latest iteration amplifies Blue Fusion's "Data Access on Demand" approach, delivering unparalleled in-depth visualization that seamlessly integrates with its market-leading data connectivity and federated searching technology.
— Bruce Parkman, CEO Blue Light LLC
A leader in the space, Blue Fusion has addressed the critical issues facing organizations today, offering rapid connectivity to disparate data sources while automating analysts’ abilities to perform federated queries. The platform’s transformative one-click functionality allows users to access real-time data, visualize trends, and increase efficiency dramatically. Its agnostic approach to analytics allows for working with any database, installation in any server environment, and using any visualization or business intelligence technologies.
Scheduled for release during the first week in October, with Beta testing currently underway, the new Blue Fusion version promises cutting-edge visualization analytics. This enhancement enables fraud, security, military, and law enforcement analysts to gain more profound insights into their data, offering a scalable, affordable, and adaptable end-to-end analytical platform.
Bruce Parkman, Blue Light's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It's time organizations and analysts worldwide, especially smaller entities, have access to affordable analytics tailored for them. Blue Fusion not only replaces but transcends current analytical software products, solving today's functionality, connectivity, and adaptability challenges."
The updated Blue Fusion, part of Blue Fusion Pro and Blue Fusion Suite packages at no additional cost, includes free training, data connectors, and standard application installation. Users will benefit from features such as centralized repositories for analyst data, geospatial federated searches, scheduled and automated queries, and alerts from connected technologies and sensors. Developed using modern languages like ReactJS, Blue Fusion offers over 30 cutting-edge database connectors, including OSINT Combine, Chainalysis, HYAS, Sayari, Lexis Nexis, TLO Clear, Whooster, and more.
Available globally, Blue Fusion is sold directly or through a robust network of partners, working synergistically with technology partners and service providers to offer innovative solutions for various analyst-focused sectors, including Military, Law Enforcement, Fraud, Security, Anti Money Laundering/Counter Threat Financing, and more.
About Blue Fusion
Blue Fusion's patented, award-winning technology stands at the forefront of innovation, providing federated "no code" search and alerting capabilities that connect effortlessly with your disparate data sources. Analysts can now save up to 80% of their time while sourcing operational intelligence faster. Blue Fusion – All Your Data, All The Time.
For more information, visit www.bluefusion.com
Don Fried
Blue Fusion
+13239194951 ext.
don.fried@bluefusion.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn