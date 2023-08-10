FlowerAura's Expanding Global Reach: Safe and Swift International Rakhi Delivery in 2023
With a strong delivery network around the globe, Floweraura promises on-time and swift Rakhi delivery globally.GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlowerAura, an online gifting portal, has once again come forward to spread joy and strengthen the bond between siblings with its exclusive Rakhi collection of 500+ unique designs. With a strong delivery network around the globe, the brand promises on-time and swift rakhi delivery globally.
FlowerAura presents an extensive assortment of rakhis and rakhi gifts, offering customers the ideal opportunity to celebrate this significant occasion with their siblings and cherished brother/sister figures. From intricately designed rakhis to thoughtfully curated gift hampers, the store offers an array of options that promise to bring smiles to faces and hearts closer together. The brand has meticulously curated this year's range to overtake its remarkable record of 10,000+ international orders received in 2022.
FlowerAura ensures meticulous care while packing, storing, and delivering rakhis and Raksha Bandhan presents. Each item is thoughtfully packaged to endure the journey and retain its allure until delivery. The efficient supply chain, supported by FlowerAura's packaging and storage proficiency, ensures a hassle-free experience for siblings, spreading the joy of festivities worldwide.
The visionary CEO of FlowerAura, Mr Shrey Sehgal, also presented his perspective, "People should come to our gifting store to send Rakhi to USA because nothing can beat what FlowerAura has mastered in offering: Reaching numerous cities across the Globe with the best international delivery." He also highlighted the ease of accessing FlowerAura's international rakhi delivery services, reaffirming the platform's dedication to fostering heartwarming exchanges of love and affection during all the festivals year-round. Moreover, these rakhis, crafted by local Indian artisans, will evoke a homely feel, infusing each thread with the essence of home.
With FlowerAura's endeavours, the essence of Raksha Bandhan transcends borders, uniting siblings worldwide in the celebration of love and camaraderie. The gifting store invites people to send rakhi to Australia, and beyond, creating cherished memories that transcend boundaries.
About FlowerAura
FlowerAura: When words are not enough!
FlowerAura acknowledges the profound impact of gifting on relationships. Gifts go beyond physical exchange, fostering heartfelt connections and emotional bonds. In 2010, Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal spearheaded the company's establishment, with the first retail outlet in Gurgaon. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and dark stores, we deliver gifts to over 600 cities in India and multiple locations globally. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. Our website, mobile application, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to our vast collection of gifts.
