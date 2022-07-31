Exclusive 2022 Collection of Rakhi Combos at FlowerAura
FlowerAura, a renowned online gifting brand, is all set with its exclusive collection of Rakhi in diversified patterns and vibrant hues.GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most awaited festivals of India, Raksha Bandhan, is an ancient-rooted auspicious occasion that celebrates the pious bond of siblings. To make the celebration memorable, FlowerAura, a renowned online gifting brand, is all set with its exclusive collection of Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi in diversified patterns and vibrant hues.
FlowerAura is a trusted online gifting platform that has been delivering smiles on its customers’ faces for over a decade. The brand offers an array of personalised gifts suitable for every occasion. Online Rakhi shopping has been made simpler and more convenient. Customers can now opt for swift online Rakhi delivery services after placing their orders at FlowerAura’s official website.
“Rakhi is the festival when we celebrate the cherishable bond of siblings, and the Raksha Bandhan celebration is incomplete without delicious delicacies. Sweets have become an integral part of every Rakhi Thali. Thanks to our team for their hard work, as we have successfully launched a plethora of decorated Rakhi Thalis, embellished Rakhis, delicious and authentic sweets, and more,’ said Mr. Himanshu Chawla, one of the founders of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., in a media conversation.
The brand offers a variety of Rakhi hampers that people can buy for their siblings and celebrate the festival with utmost joy. The hampers are categorised based on their price and products, for example, Rakhi with sweets, Kids Rakhi with chocolates, Rakhi with Flowers, and so much more. Customers can also buy various personalised gifts, flourishing indoor plants, greeting cards, etc., for their siblings to make them joyful.
About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.
FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, jar cakes, plants, personalised gifts, combos, and more.) for special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, FlowerAura leads the gifting market in more than 400 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.
Website: https://www.floweraura.com
Suman Patra
FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.
+91 96500 62220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Floweraura wishes you a very happy Raksha Bandhan