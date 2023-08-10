Hotels in Tunbridge Wells Experience Remarkable Rebound with Record-Breaking Occupancy Rates
Three years on from Covid, with the return of conferencing and events, Salomons’ bedroom occupancy has made a strong comeback.”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospitality industry in Tunbridge Wells is celebrating a resounding revival as hotels across the town are reporting their highest occupancy rates since before the Covid-19 pandemic. With "fantastic levels of demand" gracing this summer, the tourism sector is experiencing an impressive boom.
Throughout the summer holidays, hotels in Tunbridge Wells have embraced the upswing in the industry, boasting occupancy rates ranging from 80% to a remarkable 100%. The Tunbridge Wells Hotel and Hotel du Vin stand out with occupancy rates exceeding 92% and 90% respectively. Notably, The Spa Hotel has also seen percentage occupancy figures soaring into the "high 80s."
The Royal Wells Hotel and One Warwick Park Hotel have achieved extraordinary success, reporting full occupancy over weekends, and impressive averages of 86% and 85% during weekdays, respectively.
This surge in occupancy rates signifies a return to the thriving levels seen in 2019, symbolising the growing positivity in the sector. The recovery journey is highlighted by One Warwick Park Hotel's remarkable progress. In June 2021, the hotel sold 415 rooms with an occupancy rate of 35%. Fast forward to June 2023, the numbers skyrocketed to 1,007 rooms sold, with an average occupancy of 86%.
Eryn Dawe, the General Manager at Hotel Du Vin, stated, "Our occupancy rate has been growing, with over 90% of our 34 rooms full each night, which is back to our pre-pandemic levels."
Julian Leefe-Griffiths, owner of The Tunbridge Wells Hotel, emphasised the interesting journey over the past 18 months and highlighted the successful reopening, attributing it to the fantastic demand and the revival of events like Jazz on the Pantiles.
As the corporate world reawakens, an increased demand for rooms is visible, fuelled by the return of tour groups to the town and the resurgence of face-to-face corporate travel, replacing remote Zoom meetings.
Emma Martin, Operations Manager at Salomons Estate, shared, "Three years on from Covid, with the return of conferencing and events, Salomons’ bedroom occupancy has made a strong comeback."
The resurgence isn't limited to traditional hotels, with self-catered properties experiencing a significant rise in popularity, buoyed by platforms like Airbnb. Airbnb host Jill Walton expressed delight in the success of her new venture, and One Warwick Park Hotel adapted by introducing self-catering properties to its luxury offerings.
The international appeal of Tunbridge Wells is also apparent, as a significant number of visitors are international tourists. With visitors hailing from China, Hong Kong, the USA, South Africa, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands, the town's international allure is unmistakable.
This resurgence in the tourism industry not only brings vibrancy back to Tunbridge Wells but also contributes significantly to the local economy. According to a 2021 economic impact report, the Tunbridge Wells tourism sector is valued at more than £191.4 million, further emphasising the positive impact on the local community.
As the tourism sector bounces back with vigour, Tunbridge Wells sets a glowing example of resilience, adaptability, and success in the face of adversity.
