Rong360 Jianpu Technology’s New AI Solutions to Deepen the Digital Transformation of Financial Industry
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, CHINA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. (“Jianpu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT), a leading independent platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, is pleased to share details on its latest AI innovations and how they are being integrated into its business operations and services.
With the rapid advances in generative AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), AI has become a driving force in the digital transformation of the financial industry, and will soon represent a fundamental piece of infrastructure for financial institutions.
Jianpu has been on the front lines of AI research and development for years, actively developing AI-driven financial applications. As early as 2018, Jianpu introduced the pioneering fintech AI robot ‘RongBaNiu’, which leveraged AI, big data, and deep learning technologies to provide customers with intelligent financial services including customized financial product recommendations, fraud detection and other risk management services. The Company recently upgraded ‘RongBaNiu’ to integrate cutting-edge generative AI technologies, through which it is planning to offer banks and other financial partners a powerful new suite of AI-driven digital tools.
Jianpu’s big data and system-based risk management team were exploring Natural Language Processing (NLP) model use cases well before the recent wave of AI advancements, and are thus poised to benefit from the emergence of Large Language Model and the qualitative leap in NLP. As a financial recommendation platform built on AI technology, Jianpu is able to quickly deploy innovative new AI applications to deepen clients’ digital transformation. For instance, Jianpu fine-tuned an external NLP model with its proprietary data and algorithm to provide clients with customized risk control models tailored to their individual needs. Jianpu is also using AI-based solutions to provide personalized recommendations more efficiently, help insurance brokers match customers with customized healthcare plans, and empower its financial partners to automatically identify and classify financial risks.
Jianpu has also made significant strides in adopting AI technologies in its own daily operations, with an overwhelming majority of employees and every business unit utilizing AI tools to enhance efficiency and service. These internal AI initiatives have allowed Jianpu to streamline its operations while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.
The Company recently concluded a highly successful cross-departmental AI Hackathon, which showcased the enormous potential of AI applications within and outside the financial sector. The inaugural event featured a dozen of internally-generated innovations, with highlights including an NLP project focused on generative AI, a computer vision project on facial micro-expression recognition, and solutions for leveraging AI to streamline marketing and operations processes within banks. This open and forward-thinking initiative is poised to drive innovation and growth within the organization while facilitating the development of new applications that drive business development and enhance the customer experience.
Mr. David Ye, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Jianpu, said, “Jianpu.ai was founded in 2017 with the name derived from Chinese culture, where ‘Jian’ signifies simplicity and ‘Pu’ represents inclusiveness. Jianpu.ai was created with the intention of leveraging AI to make finance simpler and more inclusive. Over the years, we have successfully utilized technology to digitally transform banks, insurance companies, and other partners within and beyond the financial sector, empowering them to enhance operational efficiency and intelligence in risk management, wealth management, SME loan origination, regulatory compliance and customer service. With an extensive user base, diverse partners in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Southeast Asia and other regions, a wide range of services, and strong technology and innovation capabilities, we are confident in our ability to drive AI advancements, and further enable the financial industry’s digital transformation.”
About Jianpu Technology Inc.
Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The company connects users with financial service providers in a convenient, efficient, and secure way. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with customized search results and recommendations tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through integrated channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management services and solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
