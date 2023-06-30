Rong360 | Jianpu Technology Expands into Global Wealth Management with Strategic Investment in Quantum Trust
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)HONG KONG, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. (“Jianpu,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced its strategic investment in Quantum Trust, a Hong Kong-licensed trust company.
Quantum Trust is a licensed Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) in Hong Kong and holds a trust company registration certificate that meets all requirements under the Hong Kong Trustee Ordinance (Cap. 29) and officially launched its business on June 13, 2023. Through its secure and intelligent solutions, Quantum Trust provides custody and settlement services across all major asset categories to institutional and High Net Worth clients in Hong Kong and beyond.
According to the latest Deloitte International Wealth Management Centre Ranking, Hong Kong is one of the top three global hubs for wealth management, with an extensive pool of talent, respected regulators, deep capital markets, and more than US$1 trillion in privately-owned cross-border assets. The Hong Kong government has made the wealth management industry a key pillar of its strategy for re-opening to international business, and recently announced new policy measures including a favorable tax regime to attract more large family offices to the city.
The investment represents the latest step of Jianpu’s efforts to expand its international presence, diversify into the wealth management sector, and maximize business synergies. As a pioneer in the financial AI space listed on the NYSE, Jianpu is ideally positioned to support Quantum Trust to build globally competitive wealth management offerings by leveraging its cutting-edge technology, extensive financial data, and diverse user base.
Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, “Our mission is to become everyone’s financial partner, empowering users while enabling financial service providers to better serve them. The strategic investment into Quantum Trust is a significant milestone as we continue to diversify and expand our business portfolio globally, with a focus on serving users worldwide.”
“Jianpu adopts a dual-track strategy to grow its international business both organically and through strategic investment and partnership. One of the success stories under this approach is Jianpu’s investment in HongKongCard, a Hong Kong based leading online platform aggregating credit cards, loans, insurance and other financial products. Jianpu will continue building on its successful track record and the investment in and strategic cooperation with Quantum Trust will allow us to offer a broader suite of financial products and services to a wider range of users.” Concluded Mr. Ye.
About Jianpu Technology Inc.
Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The Company connects users with financial service providers in a convenient, efficient, and secure way. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with customized search results and recommendations tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through integrated channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management services and solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
