RS Metrics debuts TNFD alignment ahead of the release of their new disclosure framework

A glimpse of TNFD LEAP Aligned RS Metrics ESGSignals® Natural Capital and Biodiversity Offering: the breakdown of analysis by individual components of LEAP A glimpse of TNFD LEAP Aligned RS Metrics ESGSignals® Natural Capital and Biodiversity Offering: sector, sub Industry & production process breakdown A glimpse of TNFD LEAP Aligned RS Metrics ESGSignals® Natural Capital and Biodiversity Offering: ENCORE materiality map, biome, ecosystem distribution, overlap and proximity to biodiversity hotspots, and more

The ESGSignals® product can now be used for disclosures following the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures' LEAP framework.

There are several knowledge barriers surrounding nature-related data and interpretation that can hinder effective sustainability efforts, particularly concerning biodiversity and nature conservation” — Rashmi Bomiriya, PhD, COO and Chief Data Scientist of RS Metrics