RS Metrics debuts TNFD alignment ahead of the release of their new disclosure framework
A glimpse of TNFD LEAP Aligned RS Metrics ESGSignals® Natural Capital and Biodiversity Offering: the breakdown of analysis by individual components of LEAP
A glimpse of TNFD LEAP Aligned RS Metrics ESGSignals® Natural Capital and Biodiversity Offering: sector, sub Industry & production process breakdown
The ESGSignals® product can now be used for disclosures following the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures' LEAP framework.
There are several knowledge barriers surrounding nature-related data and interpretation that can hinder effective sustainability efforts, particularly concerning biodiversity and nature conservation”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Metrics’ ESGSignals®, available as a SaaS on GCP Marketplace, is now also aligned with the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). The announcement comes as companies are actively searching for reliable sources of biodiversity and nature-related data in preparation for the organization’s highly anticipated new disclosure framework. ESGSignals® is equipped with high-quality, extensive, and timely data that addresses current knowledge gaps and enhances companies’ understanding of their own effects on the surrounding environment.
— Rashmi Bomiriya, PhD, COO and Chief Data Scientist of RS Metrics
RS Metrics is one of the founding members of the TNFD Data Catalyst team, which consists of innovative companies that use their sustainability experience and insights to help address current issues in nature-related disclosures. The participants gain a better understanding of the framework and the recommendations for companies using it for disclosures. They offer feedback and together work to improve current tools and platforms to provide the necessary equipment for companies of any size to be more innovative and proactive in their protection of nature.
“Currently, there are several knowledge barriers surrounding nature-related data and interpretation that can hinder effective sustainability efforts, particularly concerning biodiversity and nature conservation,” shares Rashmi Bomiriya, PhD, COO and Chief Data Scientist of RS Metrics. Rashmi leads the strategic TNFD alignment efforts of RS Metrics and details what the biggest knowledge discrepancies in the industry currently are. Unavailability of granular asset-level data, challenges in setting baseline and monitoring over time for comparisons, lack of expertise, and data fragmentation are some of the most pertinent issues that need to be solved. “RS Metrics aims to address these barriers through its ESGSignals® platform and AssetTracker, providing accurate, granular, and consistent data on environmental, climate, physical risks, and biodiversity footprint associated with physical assets,” Rashmi adds.
ESGSignals®’ TNFD alignment provides companies with detailed asset-level insights including geolocation, asset type, sector, and industry attributes. It also offers diverse environmental themes like water stress, wildlife risk, heat and cold wave risk, land usage, land cover, hurricane and landslides occurrence, proximity and overlap with biodiversity hotspots, species distribution, and many others.
This solution targets Chief Sustainability Officers or similar positions who are trying to help companies reduce their negative influence on the surrounding nature by using the newest TNFD framework. In order to do that, they have to follow the proposed LEAP approach to Locate, Evaluate, Assess, and Prepare their disclosures. In addition, the tool equips them with the data needed to work on a set of strategic management steps to protect and promote sustainability processes and pursue opportunities for further innovation.
You can now explore the ESGSignals® SaaS and its subscription packages on Google Cloud Marketplace here.
