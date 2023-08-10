BREAKING: Baltimore Mayor Scott signs groundbreaking proclamation honoring Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month in August
These events are fit for everyone, whether you are vegan or not. Many thanks to my husband, Gregory Brown, for opening a social enterprise in Charm City which has allowed me these opportunities.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the stroke of a pen, Baltimore Mayor Brandon D. Scott has signaled his commitment to the health, well-being, and longevity of city residents after signing a groundbreaking proclamation in honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, which runs through August 27.
Acknowledging the limitations Black and Brown residents face in accessing healthy and nutritious foods-critical to the prevention of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes-Mayor Scott's proclamation is inclusive in nature, meeting communities where they are with the ultimate goal of promoting healthy, sustainable food choices.
"Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month is about making conscious choices, enjoying healthy foods, and trying something new, even if you're not always vegan," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "With this proclamation, it's my hope that we're able to bring attention to Baltimore's vegan restaurant options while addressing access to nutritional foods throughout our Black and Brown communities. As a pescatarian, I know the importance of making conscious food choices that work for you, and I want to encourage everyone to get out to try something new and support our local businesses that are dedicated to making a positive impact on our communities and our health."
The proclamation comes at a special time for the city of Baltimore, which will be hosting its annual Vegan SoulFest later this month at West Covington Park from August 19-20.
"I'd like to thank Mayor Brandon Scott and the City of Baltimore for supporting Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month and Vegan SoulFest," said Maryland Vegan Eats Co-founder and The Land of Kush (a multi-award-winning vegan restaurant in Baltimore), co-owner, Naijha Wright-Brown. "These events are fit for everyone, whether you are vegan or not. Many thanks to my husband, Gregory Brown, for opening a social enterprise in Charm City which has allowed me these opportunities."
As noted in the proclamation, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics deems a vegan diet healthy and nutritious, offering benefits that include the prevention and treatment of many diseases. This position is likewise held by countless other trusted sources, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, which confirms that a vegan diet reduces risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and Alzheimer's disease.
Mayor Scott's proclamation also cites research that names animal-based foods as the most climate-intensive, while a global shift toward plant-centric food norms would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This acknowledgment comes just two weeks after the U.S. Conference of Mayors published a resolution advocating for a plant-based approach in order to combat chronic disease and help mitigate the climate crisis.
To learn more about the proclamation or to schedule an interview with Better Food Foundation, Maryland Vegan Eats, or Vegan SoulFest, contact press@betterfoodfoundation.org.
Better Food Foundation
PO Box 96503 #21885
Washington, DC 20090-6503
press@betterfoodfoundation.org
About Better Food Foundation
The Better Food Foundation (BFF) is an action tank that incubates novel strategies for diet change. BFF is both research-informed and action-driven, aims to accelerate the shifts to plant-centered eating that is already taking place in the world, and seeks to nudge people and institutions to adopt new norms where animal products are drastically reduced.
About Maryland Vegan Eats
The mission of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month is to bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience.
About Vegan SoulFest
Vegan SoulFest is Baltimore's premier vegan food and music festival. Co-founded by food justice activists Brenda Sanders and Naijha Wright-Brown, Vegan SoulFest brings together thousands of people for a celebration of food and music every summer.
About The Land of Kush
The Land of Kush is the ultimate vegan soul food experience! Founded by Gregory Darnell Brown. Since 2011, The Land of Kush has been Baltimore’s premier vegan restaurant – serving the likes of Stevie Wonder, Angela Davis, and many others.
Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
