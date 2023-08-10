Hojicha Co. Expands to the European Union
Bringing the Rich & Distinctive Flavor of Japanese Roasted Green Tea to France, Germany, the Netherlands & Spain
We selected countries where our brand and its freshly roasted Japanese green teas are already in-demand”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HOJICHA TRADING CO. LTD. (Hojicha Co.), the leading brand of Japanese roasted green tea expands to select European Union countries.
— Francois Mathieu
France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain are part of the initial EU expansion. "We selected countries where our brand and its freshly roasted Japanese green teas are already in-demand," added Francois Mathieu, co-founder of Hojicha Co.
Items made available to EU customers include the company's flagship product, the original Hojicha Powder, several varieties of hojicha tea leaves, including the popular Hojicha Classic, and authentic teaware made in Japan. The new localized shops allow customers to make purchases in Euro and receive their orders free of unexpected customs charges or value-added taxes.
This market launch is a significant milestone for Hojicha Co., and the largest international expansion since the creation of the tea brand. The expansion reflects the increasing global demand for authentic Japanese tea.
"We're delighted to bring our Japanese roasted green teas to even more markets," said Danielle Geva, co-founder of Hojicha Co. "Our goal is to transport our customers from around the world to Japan, without the need for them to even leave their homes," she added.
Japanese roasted green tea originated in Kyoto in the 1920's when a tea merchant made the most of leftover tea leaves, stems, stalks, and twigs by roasting them over charcoal. It has been enjoyed in Japan ever since. Today, tea enthusiasts outside of Japan are enchanted by the sweet aroma of roasted green tea and its rich and distinctive flavor.
Learn more by visiting fr.hojicha.co in France, de.hojicha.co in Germany, nl.hojicha.co in the Netherlands, or es.hojicha.co in Spain.
About Hojicha Co.
Hojicha Co. brings the authentic hojicha experience to homes and shops by offering freshly roasted green tea made from tea leaves grown exclusively in Kyoto, Japan. As the leading supplier of Japanese roasted green tea, Hojicha Co. offers a wide range of tea leaves and the original Hojicha Powder, the key ingredient for the famous hojicha latte.
SOURCE Hojicha Co.
For further information: Email: hi@hojicha.co, Phone: +1 (866) 416-5913
