Hojicha Gold Roast Wins 3rd Place in Green Tea Ahead of Toronto Tea Festival 2020

Hojicha Co.'s Roasted Green Tea Was One of the Favorites in Blind Tasting Organized by the Toronto Tea Festival

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hojicha Co. , the original roasted green tea company will be participating in the upcoming Toronto Tea Festival as a vendor for the first time. The tea festival will take place on February 1-2, 2020 at the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street.Ahead of the festival, a blind tasting competition was held featuring a number of the teas that will be available for sale at the upcoming festival. A total of 58 teas competed in the 7 following categories: Black Tea, Chai Tea, Green Tea, Herbal Tea, Oolong Tea, Puer Tea, and White Tea. Teas were rated for appearance, aroma, liquor quality, and flavor. Hojicha Gold Roast , sourced by Hojicha Co. in Kyoto, Japan has won the third position in blind tasting out of a total of 14 green teas. The tea also ranked highest of all Japanese teas reviewed in the competition.Hojicha Gold Roast, nicknamed "The Champagne of Hojicha" is not an ordinary hojicha. The luxurious roasted green tea is made out of lightly roasted single-origin spring sencha. Hojicha Gold Roast can be purchased on Hojicha Co.'s website and will also be sold at the tea festival in February.Customers wishing to reserve roasted green tea for pickup at the Toronto Tea Festival may do so by using the code TEAFESTTO on Hojicha Co.’s website to secure their desired teas in advance.About Hojicha Co.Hojicha Co. is the first brand to specialize in Japanese roasted green tea in North America. We offer the most authentic hojicha products packaged fresh from the fields of Kyoto, Japan. We are proud to distribute small batch, single origin teas which are naturally low in caffeine, contain no additives, and no unnecessary blending or processing. Roasted green tea originated in Kyoto 100 years ago and offers many of the benefits of traditional Japanese green tea while containing virtually no caffeine or bitterness. The Hojicha Co. roasted tea collection includes four unique loose leaf teas and the highly versatile Hojicha Powder, sold directly to consumers and businesses through our online tea shop.Related Links



