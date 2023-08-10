D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarship Recipients
Each year, the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is proud to announce the winners of its annual Social Good Scholarship for the year 2023. This scholarship is awarded to high school students who have shown exceptional leadership skills and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.
Leading the pack as the recipient of the $2000 award is Mathew Cook from Charles R. Drew Charter School in Atlanta, Georgia. Mathew is a shining example of dedication and community involvement. He is an active member of Youth United, sponsored by United Way of Greater Atlanta, as well as the Leaders of Tomorrow Program, sponsored by the National Black MBA. Mathew also spends his free time volunteering with the East Lake Foundation, working tirelessly to improve his community.
The Lampkin Foundation also recognizes the outstanding achievements of Kylee Blount from John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School in Augusta, Georgia, and Afor Fombang from Reynoldsburg High School in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Both students have demonstrated significant efforts to better their communities, positioning them as ideal recipients of the $1000 award.
Kylee Blount has made a tangible impact through her involvement in various community organizations. She is an active member of the Rosa T. Beard Debutante Club, Augusta NAACP Youth Council, Youth Leadership of Augusta, and Ron Brown GPS Leadership Council. Additionally, Kylee serves as a College Board BigFuture Ambassador on the 2022-2023 Social Media Cohort, where she leverages her skills to promote access to education.
Afor Fombang, on the other hand, has displayed her commitment to her community through her participation in several programs. Afor is a player for the Barcelona United Club, an active member of the Guided Pathway Program, and a dedicated contributor to the Rickenbacker Woods Foundation Internship. Her passion for community engagement and development is evident in all her endeavors.
The selection process for the Social Good Scholarship is rigorous, with recipients chosen based on their ability to make positive contributions to their community and efforts to strengthen and enhance its resilience. These three exceptional individuals have shown exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to creating positive change in their communities.
The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a non-profit organization that strives to make a tangible impact on communities through various societal initiatives. The foundation's commitment to promoting social good is exemplified through its scholarship program, which recognizes and supports young leaders who are actively making a difference.
For more information about the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation and its initiatives, please visit www.lampkinfoundation.org.
