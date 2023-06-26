D'Andre Lampkin Named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Community Service by American Legion
D'Andre Lampkin, a Deputy Sheriff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has been named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion
I’m incredibly honored to receive this award and join such a prestigious group of law enforcement officials. I share this award with my colleagues throughout the nation who are committed to service.”VISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D'Andre Lampkin, a Deputy Sheriff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has been named the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Community Service at the American Legion Department of California Convention. The award was presented on June 24, 2023, at the 104th Department Convention in Visalia, California.
— D'Andre Lampkin
The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award is awarded to a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement. Lampkin, who is an 18-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has a long history of tirelessly working to promote volunteerism, community engagement, safety education, community outreach, and community partnerships. Deputy Lampkin has been a community advocate for positive changes, working to build trust between residents and law enforcement while fighting crime.
Mr. Lampkin is a seasoned public servant with a strong community service background and experience in starting and leading program initiatives. He successfully founded the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt human services organization designed to promote “social good” projects throughout the United States. During his tenure as a Deputy Sheriff, he has earned several commendations for his work in educating youth, quality of service, community involvement, and response to mental health crises. He is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Care Staffing Professionals, a healthcare staffing solutions company that creates new jobs for healthcare professionals throughout the state of California.
Lampkin often goes beyond his duties to ensure the success of his community initiatives. He serves as a City Planning Commissioner for the city of Ontario, Vice Chairman of the Los Angeles Region Community Recovery Organization, Board Member for the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation, and Board Member for the Creekside West Village Master Association located in Ontario, California. D’Andre Lampkin is the youngest of three brothers, the son of a single mother, and the product of the poor, gang-ridden, and drug-infested South Central Los Angeles. Despite his upbringing, Mr. Lampkin has made it his mission to make a positive contribution to society through public service.
Deputy Lampkin’s passion for serving his community is fueled by his upbringing and belief that real change happens when people of all professions, backgrounds, and disciplines work together to resolve the biggest challenges facing the communities he serves. Deputy Lampkin believes that it is not the responsibility of just one organization to resolve problems in a community. A holistic approach is necessary and includes everyone's active participation. Through his unwavering commitment to this philosophy, Lampkin has helped build positive relationships in the community and exemplify the values of law enforcement.
The American Legion California Department Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award for Community Service represents the highest honor bestowed upon law enforcement officers who have distinguished themselves as exemplary in their service to their communities. The American Legion recognizes D'Andre Lampkin’s commitment to safety, crime prevention, and community outreach, and recognizes him as a symbol of inspiration for law enforcement officers everywhere.
“I’m incredibly proud and honored to receive this award and join such a prestigious group of law enforcement officials. I share this award with all my colleagues throughout the nation who are committed to serving our community with heart and mind,” D'Andre Lampkin said.
Lampkin will receive his award at a special ceremony to be held on June 24, 2023, in Visalia, California, where he will be honored for his unwavering commitment to public outreach and community service.
Marcellus McMillian
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
+1 909-906-2068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube