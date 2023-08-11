Travel to Celebrate Women...The World's Best Performers in Dance, Music, Theater
Recruiting for Good launches 'Travel to Celebrate Women.' Rewarding luxury travel to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Travel to Celebrate Women is perfectly designed for discerning travelers who love to experience The World's Best Live Performance in LA and NY; Dance (Ballet, Modern), Music (Classical, Jazz), and Theater (Musical, Opera)."
Women participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward to help fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow.'
Earn a meaningful luxury weekend; 2 night stay at The Sweetest Hotels "designated by Travel and Leisure readers in LA (Hotel Oceana), and in NY (Wall Street Hotel)." The rewarding luxury weekend includes airfare gift cards, and 2 VIP tickets for designated performance.
Carlos Cymerman, "Our meaningful rewarding experience is perfect to share with a friend, gift the experience, or make it a mom & me weekend!"
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls. We prepare girls to lead the future and be positive role models.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
Love More Sweet Travel Rewards
Support Girls Design Tomorrow to experience life differently, and enjoy the sweetest trips to party for good...The Sweetest Club is exclusively for you.
Sweet 2024 Trips
*Exclusive Foodie Trips Experience and Party at New York City Wine & Food Festival in October.
*Love Tennis Weekend Trips Celebrate Women's Month at Indian Wells; and Attend The Sweetest Summer Parties in NY at US Open.
*The Sweetest 5 Day Girls Party in 2024 Experience Paris + Chocolate + Fashion Celebration at Salon Du Chocolat in October.
Sweet 2025 Trips
*Fashion Loves Freedom...we're rewarding Sweet Fashion Week Trips to NY and Paris (Our All-Inclusive Experience Will Transform Your Life for Good!)
*New Sweet Foodie Trip to Experience South Beach Wine and Food Festival in (February).
The Sweetest Reward (Good for You + Community Too!)
"After a Successful Referral is Made to Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow; Beauty Foodie Club Member Earns The Privilege to Nominate an Exceptionally Talented Pre-Teen for Our Sweet Mentoring Program!"
