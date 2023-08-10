PetHub Partners with National Band & Tag Company to Keep Lost Pets Safe

PetHub Logo

Collaboration Will Help More Cats and Dogs Avoid Entering Overcrowded Shelters

WENATCHEE, WA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PetHub, Inc. and National Band & Tag Company have partnered through community programs across the country that offer pet ID tags and licenses. These QR-enabled tags provide access to PetHub’s premier service of resources, tools, savings and a central hub to store key vital pet data.

“Our alliance with National Band & Tag Company comes at the perfect time,” said Lorien Clemens, co-founder and CEO of PetHub. “Animal shelters are more crowded than ever and euthanasia has increased due to space limitations at these facilities. Combining our innovative software with the physical ID tags sold by National Band & Tag Company will help reunite lost pets with their owners faster and help avoid a trip to a shelter or veterinarian. Our mission is to keep pets happy, safe and home for the rest of their lives.”

PetHub's innovative technology and modern pet identification tools have helped hundreds of thousands of lost pets return to their families safely, and of those, 96% have been reunited in under 24 hours. This has resulted in huge financial savings for municipalities and shelter operators by keeping animals from entering shelters. The digital tags are worn on a pet’s collar and lost pets can be identified quickly and easily by:

-Scanning the QR code on the tag with a smartphone to view information the pet owner has made public on their pet’s profile such as name, breed, age, any behavior issues or medications and contact information.

-Calling the PetHub Call Center number listed on the tag, which is available 24/7.

-Entering the tag number on PetHub.com to access a pet’s profile.

“We are excited to provide our customers with access to PetHub’s enhanced lost pet recovery tools and other unique tag benefits,” said Ryan Haas, Vice President of Global Accounts at National Band & Tag Company. “Our company is proud to serve a large number of communities and we look forward to this strategic partnership with PetHub to protect even more companion animals around the world.”

The PetHub-powered ID and licensing tags available from National Band & Tag company will be available through community ID programs like municipal pet licenses and required rabies tags. Once a tag is purchased and received, it will need to be activated by visiting www.pethub.com/activate. For organizations wanting to use Powered by PetHub tags for their community identification programs, visit pethub.solutions for more information.

About PetHub, Inc.

PetHub, Inc., was started in 2010 to combat the issue of low RTH (“return to home”) rates for lost animals. Its mission is to help keep every family's pets happy, safe and HOME for the rest of their lives. Combining software with a physical ID tag allows anyone to help a lost animal get home quickly, often avoiding a trip to a vet or a shelter. 96% of PetHub recovered “pack members” are home again in under 24-hours, and before ever entering a shelter. PetHub’s award-winning platform has multiple software and hardware patents pending on its ID tags and Internet services. The company’s tags are now in over 1,000 communities in the United States as their pet license or rabies tag, and more than 1 million pets are now members of PetHub.com.

About National Band & Tag Company

National Band & Tag Company is a family-owned and operated manufacturer founded in 1902, specializing in identification solutions. Our products are made in the USA, and we sell our products worldwide to various industries including, but not limited to: poultry, cattle, research, dog and cat rabies vaccinations, wildlife conservation, and industrial applications.

We are proud to be in our 4th and 5th generations with 12 family members working together in our facility with our dedicated employees. We strive to provide unique and innovative identification solutions for multiple purposes. Let us help you with your identification challenges today.

# # #