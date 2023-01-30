PetHub Announces Partnership with Broward County Animal Care

New Tag and Program Launched in January 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetHub, Inc., the first networked database and subscription membership service for pets and pet parents in the United States, announced it has partnered with Broward County Animal Care to launch a new tag program to keep pets safe and increase the number of lost pets reunited with their owners. Digital pet ID and rabies registration tags from PetHub are available to purchase online through the Broward County Animal Care website. Tags are also available to purchase at the Adoption Center (2400 SW 42nd Street, Fort Lauderdale) and through participating veterinary offices.

“We are excited to offer our innovative technology and services to pet owners in Broward County,” said Lorien Clemens, PetHub’s CEO and co-founder. “One in three pets will become lost at some point during their life, which is why it’s important for us to partner with regional partners across the United States like Broward County Animal Care to provide a custom identification tag program. We’re committed to helping pet parents keep their pets safe, happy and home for the rest of their lives.”

There are numerous benefits for local municipalities, shelter operators and other animal welfare organizations that provide their communities with QR-coded tags from PetHub. Program partners have seen increased compliance with identification programs, a decreased entry of lost pets into shelters and they're eligible for PetHub’s Shelter Share Program. Additionally, PetHub's technology and modern pet identification tools have made a huge impact on the Return to Home (RTH) rate issue in the United States by returning 96% of animals found through ID tags in under 24 hours. The digital tags are worn on a pet’s collar and lost pets can be identified quickly and easily by:

-Scanning the QR code on the tag with a smartphone to view information the pet owner has made public on their pet’s profile such as name, breed, age, any behavior issues or medications and contact information. Pet owners have full control over the privacy settings.

-Calling the PetHub Call Center number listed on the tag, which is available 24/7.

-Entering the license number on PetHub.com to access a pet’s profile.

"We are excited to partner with PetHub to keep Broward County pets safer with smart pet tags," said Emily Wood, director at Broward County Animal Care. "Offering these digital tags will help us reunite lost pets with their families sooner and reduce lost pet intakes at the animal shelter. Instead of having to take a dog or cat to a shelter facility or a veterinarian to scan for potential microchip information, these tags only require a quick scan of the QR code to bring up all of the important details about the lost pet, including the owner's contact information."

PetHub serves over 1,000 communities in the United States with digital pet licenses and rabies tags and its online platform is home to more than 1 million pet profiles. Learn more about PetHub and its offerings at www.pethub.com.

About PetHub, Inc.

PetHub, Inc., was started in 2010 to combat the issue of low RTH (“return to home”) rates for lost animals. Its mission is to help keep every family's pets happy, safe and HOME for the rest of their lives. Combining software with a physical ID tag allows anyone to help a lost animal get home quickly, often avoiding a trip to a vet or a shelter. 96% of PetHub recovered “pack members” are home again in under 24-hours, and before ever entering a shelter. PetHub’s award-winning platform has multiple software and hardware patents pending on its ID tags and Internet services. The company’s tags are now in over 1,000 communities in the United States as their pet license or rabies tag, and more than 1 million pets are now members of PetHub.com.