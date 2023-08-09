Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3004446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                             

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 @ 1538 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Ramsey Haskins was at an address and was known to have arrest warrants.  Haskins was confirmed to have warrants and was subsequently taken into custody.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/10/2023 at 0830          

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $400

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

