Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 23A3004446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 @ 1538 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrants
ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Ramsey Haskins was at an address and was known to have arrest warrants. Haskins was confirmed to have warrants and was subsequently taken into custody.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2023 at 0830
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $400
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
