State Supreme Court sides with Conrad Prebys’ partner in whistleblower dispute with foundation

The California Supreme Court has ruled that the domestic partner of late philanthropist Conrad Prebys can carry on with a whistleblower lawsuit that accuses his charitable foundation of misdirecting millions of dollars to his estranged son.

Aug 5, 2023

