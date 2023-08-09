The California Supreme Court has ruled that the domestic partner of late philanthropist Conrad Prebys can carry on with a whistleblower lawsuit that accuses his charitable foundation of misdirecting millions of dollars to his estranged son.
Aug 5, 2023
You just read:
State Supreme Court sides with Conrad Prebys’ partner in whistleblower dispute with foundation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.