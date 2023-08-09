Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in DeKalb County 

DeKalb County, GA (August 9, 2023) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Decatur, DeKalb County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 9, 2023. No civilians or officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 9:15 a.m., GSP troopers were assisting the Atlanta Police Department with locating a stolen vehicle. Information provided by APD indicated the stolen vehicle was a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and was equipped with an air tag that indicated the last known location was Columbia Drive near I-20. Responding troopers located the jeep at the intersection of McAfee Rd. and Columbia Dr. As troopers attempted to box the jeep in, the driver accelerated, hitting the front passenger side of the trooper’s vehicle. As assisting troopers were attempting to take the occupants into custody, the jeep rolled backwards and a trooper fired his weapon, hitting the driver’s side rear wheel. The three occupants ran but were caught immediately. A handgun was recovered on the ground near the jeep, but it was not used in this incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 64th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.