Hunter Education classes offered in Cody and Powell

Cody - Seats are available in upcoming Wyoming Hunter Education classes scheduled in Cody and Powell.



“If you’re a new hunter, now is the time to take a hunter education course,” said Tara Hodges, information and education specialist for the Cody region. “The earlier you sign up, the better. Classes can fill quickly and you do not want to miss your opportunity to finish a course before the fall hunting season.”



In Powell, a class will take place Aug. 14-18 at the Park County Fairgrounds. Class will meet from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday from 1-3 p.m.



In Cody, a class will be offered Aug. 21-25 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cody regional office. Class will meet from 5:30-8:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday from 5:30-7:15 p.m.



Hunter education is required in Wyoming for all hunters born after Jan. 1, 1966, with exemptions for military and law enforcement. Wyoming also offers a hunter mentor program for hunters who don’t yet have hunter education certification, but would like to experience a hunt before committing to the coursework. For hunters who are new to or don’t live in Wyoming, certifications from other states are permitted. Proof in the field is required at all times.



To register for a class, visit the Hunter Education website.

- WGFD -