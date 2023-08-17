$20 Million Funding; Acquisition for Petroleum Exploration; Production & Technology: American IHC; Stock Symbol: AMIH

Share This Article

News Provided By

American International Holdings, Corp. (Stock Symbol: AMIH) $AMIH Subsidiary; Cycle Energy Cycle Energy Oil Production $AMIH Cycle Energy $AMIH Cycle Energy Oil Production 2 $AMIH

$20 Million Funding Commitment, Plus Key Acquisition for Petroleum Exploration, Production and Technologies Company: (Stock Symbol: AMIH)

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

AMIH is executing on its core energy production operations, and we are ready to drive forward to scaling our revenues through expanded oil and gas production” — Michael McLaren, CEO of $AMIH