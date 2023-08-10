Dog Owners Unite: First of its Kind Pet Care Concept Has Officially Opened its Doors in Denver

Dogdrop Info for VIP Event

Dogdrop’s New Retail Location Provides Time-Saving Solutions for Dog Parents Along the Front Range in Colorado

DENVER , CO, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogdrop, a unique pet care concept, is proud to announce that its first Denver retail location has opened its doors within the popular urban 9th & Colorado Boulevard neighborhood. The LA-based company identified Denver as a top dog loving community and provides dog owners in the area with time-saving essentials. Entrepreneur Dina Silverman, a Denver-based mom, dog lover, and businesswoman, is opening the initial Colorado franchise at 985 Albion Street, conveniently located next to well-known retailers, fitness centers, restaurants, and movie theaters.

Designed for on-the-go dog owners, Dogdrop’s high-quality service attracted Silverman to the emerging brand. "During the pandemic, I had been watching the proliferation of dogs and was struggling as a dog owner to find quality dog services in Denver. There was so much demand but insufficient places that met my high standards," explains Dina Silverman, Owner/Operator, Dogdrop. "I started researching the pet industry and realized it would be an amazing business opportunity. When I discovered Dogdrop in LA, the brand and concept aligned with what I had been thinking about creating myself."

As the company's first franchisee, Silverman is committed to creating a positive, high quality, and convenient experience for everyone. Dogdrop takes a modernized approach to a clean, odor-free, well-lit, well-designed space that provides ease and efficiency to dog parents’ lives.

"Time and time again, I heard friends excuse themselves early from dinner and drinks so they could take the dog out. At Dogdrop, you can run that quick errand in Cherry Creek or pick up groceries at Trader Joe's without the guilt of leaving your dog home alone," continues Silverman. “Dogdrop encourages quick drops and charges in 30-minute increments with a daily rate capped.”

Designed as daycare only, Dogdrop focuses on socialization, play, and positive reinforcement for dogs. But first, each dog must pass a Good Fit Test to ensure Dogdrop is suitable for both parties. With over 3,000 square feet, Dogdrop's Denver location has three playrooms tailored for each dog's energy level, ranging from high to medium to low.

"Our philosophy is simple — dogs need the best care possible to thrive, and dog parents need help providing it, and since Denver is such a dog-friendly, dog-loving town, we're excited to be a part of the solution," said co-founder and CEO Shaina Denny. "People have more on their plates than ever, and we want to give them everything they need to be the best pet parents conveniently and affordably. Even just an hour of socialization per day can enhance your dog’s life."

Top Dog Treatment

Dogdrop will offer curbside drop off and pickup, and has hired a team of full-time, experienced, highly trained professionals with experience in dog behavior and care. Dogs are required to be current on vaccinations and be spayed or neutered if older than eight months.

Dogdrop is different than other dog daycares by offering a higher level of service, personalization, and convenience. Flexible memberships allow dog parents to drop off their dogs any time without having to book ahead, for as little as an hour at a time or a full fourteen-hour day. For more information on membership pricing, visit http://www.dogdrop.co.

Silverman adds, "With many people working from home now, working dog parents can drop off their dogs for an hour or two. Their dog receives the stimulation it needs while parents can be productive at home without distractions, and it doesn’t break the bank."

VIP “Very Important Paws” & Media Night

Instead of a red carpet, the media, community leaders, guests, and Dogdrop’s four legged friends are invited to walk Dogdrop’s ‘logo-blue’ themed carpet on Thursday, August 10th from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm. The evening will feature a ribbon cutting from the Cherry Creek Chamber of Commerce.

About Dogdrop

Dogdrop is a women-founded and venture-backed start-up based in Los Angeles with the mission to provide the best possible care, products, and services to dogs everywhere, so they live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Dogdrop provides better, more accessible dog care with their physical locations for recreation and activity and direct-to-consumer at-home essentials for dog parents. For more information visit http://www.dogdrop.co.