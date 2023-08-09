At Its 75th Annual Convention, NAREB Announces Winners of its Top 100 Blacks In Real Estate Awards
Award winners collectively tabulated more than $1.8 billion in real estate transactions in 2022, demonstrating the industry's economic power
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) celebrated its NAREB Top 100 honorees during its 75th annual convention, recognizing outstanding Realtist members who epitomize excellence. Among these achievers, 50 individual brokers/agents, 12 teams, and 5 commercial brokers collectively executed transactions exceeding $1.8 billion in value throughout 2022.
"We anticipate that the $1.8 billion in production will inspire more Black real estate professionals and companies to join our organization and become NAREB Realtists, as we help Black families overcome obstacles in closing the wealth gap in America through homeownership and real estate and mortgage careers," said C. Renee Wilson, NAREB’s executive director.
NAREB expressed gratitude for the valued partnership of Dionne Cuello, Citibank’s SVP of National Diverse Market Segments, and Branch Vice President/Managing Broker Irving Cham of Coldwell Banker for their support of the NAREB Top 100 event.
Further, NAREB has created a NAREB Top 100 Institute, and sponsors are establishing career development programs for those who have applied for Top 100 Awards. Those who have won the designation can enroll in specialty programs, while other programs are for those who want to improve their performance. Coldwell Banker is the first to develop courses, such as ‘How To Become A Luxury Agent;’ ‘Balancing Units and Volume;’ ‘How To Increase Your GCI;’ ‘Overcoming Industry Challenges;’ ‘Leveraging Technology to Grow Your Business;’ ‘Implementing Systems to Grow Your Business;’ ‘How To Transition From Agent to a Business Owner.’
“There are many employment opportunities in real estate,” said Wilson. “As an organization, we help recruit and train Blacks to excel in the industry. We also inform the industry about the many contributions Blacks are making. We are overcoming the racial barriers that can prevent Blacks from succeeding.”
The trailblazing Top 100 event on Thursday, 8/3/23, at NAREB’s convention in Houston was entitled Black Wall Street Reimagined. The convention recognized the achievements of the best and brightest Blacks in real estate and cited the industry’s wealth-generating opportunities.
“This is a celebration of excellence, a spotlight on innovation, and a testament to the outstanding contributions Black agents make to the real estate industry,” said Lydia Pope, NAREB’s immediate past president. “NAREB TOP 100 Awards signifies our unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment in the real estate realm.”
Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, the NAREB's new president, agreed, “The Awards were historic, memorable, and transformative. They will shape the future of real estate in America as more Blacks join the ranks after realizing the opportunities to succeed. We welcome the beginning of an extraordinary journey where Blacks earn acknowledgment of their success, which in turn encourages more people to join the field.”
Here are the winners:
Specialty Awards
Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name Award Name
Natasha Dixon Rookie of the Year
Rasheeda Jones Realist Choice Award
Chanda Davis Community Impact Award
Joan C Chambers Lifetime Achievement Award
Top 50
First Name Last Name Brokerage Name
Delroy Gill LIV Sotheby’s International Realty
Monique Slater Keller Williams Heritage
Candice Harris CA Modern Realty
Curt Anderson Century 21 Judge Fite Company
Andre Beraud CR ELITE REALTY
Rochelle Perkins Garnet Group
Chris Perry Coldwell Banker Realty
Michelle Hutton Keller Williams Realty Professionals
Tanya Vidal Town and Country Realty
Ben Baker Keller Williams Realty DPR
Adekunle Amoo Fairdale Realty
Toni Martin Corcoran
Sheba Chambers-Ramos Keller Williams Legacy
William Wilson William Wilson Homes, LLC.
Steve Sallion Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Mercedes Erhahon KW Vision
Toyia Chenevert REMAX Universal
Cheryl Abrams Davis Re/Max United Real Estate
Dwight Johnson Keller Williams Houston Preferred
Chantrell Cofield The Cofield Group/EXP Realty
Marsha Bowen Washington Coldwell Banker Realty
Wallisa Cobb Cobb
Leslie Levy Coldwell Banker Realty
Tiffany Willis COLDWELL BANKER
Melissa McClendon Nola Home Realty Group
Tamesha Wells ERA Legacy Living
Shirmel Gumbs-Heyliger Side Inc
Danielle Alexander Coldwell Banker Realty
Top Teams
Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name Team Name
Michael Howell Realty One Group Restore
Shawneequa Badger LA Top Broker
Candace Blue Nexthome Luxury Premier
Tiffany Curry BHHS Tiffany Curry & Co.
Lorenzo Murray HUNT Real Estate, ERA
Michael Davis Brooks & Davis Real Estate Firm, LLC
Natasha Simon Keller Williams Memorial
Victor Lofinmakin Fairdale Realty
Derek Boles, M.Ed. Legacy Homes & Properties
Iges Johnson EXP Realty
Cherlise Forshee Coldwell Banker Realty
Terri Marie Gleaton EXP Realty
Top Commercial
Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name Company Name
Jelani Linder Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers
Markese Daise Stony Brook & Lennox Realty Advisors
Gerald Womack Womack Development & Investment Realtors
Patrick Winsey ERA Legacy Living
Michelle Johnson Lundy George E. Johnson Properties
Tiffany Ryland ARRVO Realty Advisors
Top Loan Officers
Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name Company Name
Darryl Bowles Cardinal Financial
Edgar Lozada Hometown Lenders
Owen Dublin Paragon Home Loans
Helena Jones-Kim Cross Country Mortgage
Steve Blake Guaranteed Rate
Tomeka Lynch Purcell PMG Worldwide Inc
Sahaad Washington Movement Mortgage
Frank Brown Global Touch Mortgage LLC
Ronald Rice Hometown Lenders
Shelia Moody Xpert Home Lending
Kathryn Jones-Hunter U.S. Bank
Deon Westbrook New American Funding
Zainab Kaffo Gazette Mortgage, LLC
David Tomiwa Gazette Mortgage
Samuel D Harris Ⅲ Blue Dolphin Capital, Inc
Emerging Leaders
Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name
Latashia Perry
Nastasia Davis
Cynthia Edwards
Kilimanjaro Toussaint
Sahaad Washington
Whitney Kennedy
Jenelle Lewis
Kayla Johnson
Tanchanelle Denise Washington
Keionna Williams
Michael K. Frisby
Frisby & Associates
+1 202-625-4328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn