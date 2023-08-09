At Its 75th Annual Convention, NAREB Announces Winners of its Top 100 Blacks In Real Estate Awards

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB President C. Renee Wilson, NAREB Executive Director

Award winners collectively tabulated more than $1.8 billion in real estate transactions in 2022, demonstrating the industry's economic power

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) celebrated its NAREB Top 100 honorees during its 75th annual convention, recognizing outstanding Realtist members who epitomize excellence. Among these achievers, 50 individual brokers/agents, 12 teams, and 5 commercial brokers collectively executed transactions exceeding $1.8 billion in value throughout 2022.

"We anticipate that the $1.8 billion in production will inspire more Black real estate professionals and companies to join our organization and become NAREB Realtists, as we help Black families overcome obstacles in closing the wealth gap in America through homeownership and real estate and mortgage careers," said C. Renee Wilson, NAREB’s executive director.

NAREB expressed gratitude for the valued partnership of Dionne Cuello, Citibank’s SVP of National Diverse Market Segments, and Branch Vice President/Managing Broker Irving Cham of Coldwell Banker for their support of the NAREB Top 100 event.

Further, NAREB has created a NAREB Top 100 Institute, and sponsors are establishing career development programs for those who have applied for Top 100 Awards. Those who have won the designation can enroll in specialty programs, while other programs are for those who want to improve their performance. Coldwell Banker is the first to develop courses, such as ‘How To Become A Luxury Agent;’ ‘Balancing Units and Volume;’ ‘How To Increase Your GCI;’ ‘Overcoming Industry Challenges;’ ‘Leveraging Technology to Grow Your Business;’ ‘Implementing Systems to Grow Your Business;’ ‘How To Transition From Agent to a Business Owner.’

“There are many employment opportunities in real estate,” said Wilson. “As an organization, we help recruit and train Blacks to excel in the industry. We also inform the industry about the many contributions Blacks are making. We are overcoming the racial barriers that can prevent Blacks from succeeding.”

The trailblazing Top 100 event on Thursday, 8/3/23, at NAREB’s convention in Houston was entitled Black Wall Street Reimagined. The convention recognized the achievements of the best and brightest Blacks in real estate and cited the industry’s wealth-generating opportunities.

“This is a celebration of excellence, a spotlight on innovation, and a testament to the outstanding contributions Black agents make to the real estate industry,” said Lydia Pope, NAREB’s immediate past president. “NAREB TOP 100 Awards signifies our unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment in the real estate realm.”

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, the NAREB's new president, agreed, “The Awards were historic, memorable, and transformative. They will shape the future of real estate in America as more Blacks join the ranks after realizing the opportunities to succeed. We welcome the beginning of an extraordinary journey where Blacks earn acknowledgment of their success, which in turn encourages more people to join the field.”

Here are the winners:

Specialty Awards

Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name Award Name

Natasha Dixon Rookie of the Year

Rasheeda Jones Realist Choice Award

Chanda Davis Community Impact Award

Joan C Chambers Lifetime Achievement Award

Top 50

First Name Last Name Brokerage Name

Delroy Gill LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Monique Slater Keller Williams Heritage

Candice Harris CA Modern Realty

Curt Anderson Century 21 Judge Fite Company

Andre Beraud CR ELITE REALTY

Rochelle Perkins Garnet Group

Chris Perry Coldwell Banker Realty

Michelle Hutton Keller Williams Realty Professionals

Tanya Vidal Town and Country Realty

Ben Baker Keller Williams Realty DPR

Adekunle Amoo Fairdale Realty

Toni Martin Corcoran

Sheba Chambers-Ramos Keller Williams Legacy

William Wilson William Wilson Homes, LLC.

Steve Sallion Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Mercedes Erhahon KW Vision

Toyia Chenevert REMAX Universal

Cheryl Abrams Davis Re/Max United Real Estate

Dwight Johnson Keller Williams Houston Preferred

Chantrell Cofield The Cofield Group/EXP Realty

Marsha Bowen Washington Coldwell Banker Realty

Wallisa Cobb Cobb

Leslie Levy Coldwell Banker Realty

Tiffany Willis COLDWELL BANKER

Melissa McClendon Nola Home Realty Group

Tamesha Wells ERA Legacy Living

Shirmel Gumbs-Heyliger Side Inc

Danielle Alexander Coldwell Banker Realty

Top Teams

Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name Team Name

Michael Howell Realty One Group Restore

Shawneequa Badger LA Top Broker

Candace Blue Nexthome Luxury Premier

Tiffany Curry BHHS Tiffany Curry & Co.

Lorenzo Murray HUNT Real Estate, ERA

Michael Davis Brooks & Davis Real Estate Firm, LLC

Natasha Simon Keller Williams Memorial

Victor Lofinmakin Fairdale Realty

Derek Boles, M.Ed. Legacy Homes & Properties

Iges Johnson EXP Realty

Cherlise Forshee Coldwell Banker Realty

Terri Marie Gleaton EXP Realty

Top Commercial

Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name Company Name

Jelani Linder Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Markese Daise Stony Brook & Lennox Realty Advisors

Gerald Womack Womack Development & Investment Realtors

Patrick Winsey ERA Legacy Living

Michelle Johnson Lundy George E. Johnson Properties

Tiffany Ryland ARRVO Realty Advisors

Top Loan Officers

Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name Company Name

Darryl Bowles Cardinal Financial

Edgar Lozada Hometown Lenders

Owen Dublin Paragon Home Loans

Helena Jones-Kim Cross Country Mortgage

Steve Blake Guaranteed Rate

Tomeka Lynch Purcell PMG Worldwide Inc

Sahaad Washington Movement Mortgage

Frank Brown Global Touch Mortgage LLC

Ronald Rice Hometown Lenders

Shelia Moody Xpert Home Lending

Kathryn Jones-Hunter U.S. Bank

Deon Westbrook New American Funding

Zainab Kaffo Gazette Mortgage, LLC

David Tomiwa Gazette Mortgage

Samuel D Harris Ⅲ Blue Dolphin Capital, Inc

Emerging Leaders

Awardee First Name Awardee Last Name

Latashia Perry

Nastasia Davis

Cynthia Edwards

Kilimanjaro Toussaint

Sahaad Washington

Whitney Kennedy

Jenelle Lewis

Kayla Johnson

Tanchanelle Denise Washington

Keionna Williams



