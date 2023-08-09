Submit Release
FEMA Cost-Share Adjustment Grants New Mexico More Funds for Cerro Pelado Fire

SANTA FE, New Mexico – FEMA announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional funds available for the state of New Mexico to help local communities in Los Alamos and Sandoval counties recover from the 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire.

The state of New Mexico received a major disaster declaration on May 4, 2022, following the wildfires, straight-line winds, flooding, mudflows and debris flows that occurred from April 5 to July 23, 2022.

Under the President's order, federal funds for FEMA’s Public Assistance program, including direct federal assistance, have been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs.

The additional funds will help to cover costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure like roads, bridges, buildings, equipment, utilities, parks and other projects needed to recover from the fire.

