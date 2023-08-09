Sunstar 10 cu ft RV Solar Fridge Launch in Fall 2023, SunStar 21 cu ft Solar Freezer & Danfoss BD50F Compressor 101Z1220

Solar Refrigerator by Sunstar

15.9 cu ft solar refrigerator by SRC

Danfoss Secop BD50F Compressor

Solar Refrigerator Company announces the launch of SunStar's RV Fridge, which is also Suitable as a Tiny Home Fridge and highlights the Danfoss BD50F Compressor

ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstar is a US family owned and fully managed business out of LaGrange, Indiana. This company is renowned for the manufacture of energy efficient AC & DC fridge and freezer products in the USA. These products are suitable for a variety of sizes of homes and businesses.

Solar Refrigerator Company is a proud partner and dealer of Sunstar solar fridge and solar freezer products and are happy to announce the launch of the SunStar 10 cu ft DC refrigerator ST-10RF. This product has a sleek design, specifically to meet the highly anticipated demand in the RV refrigerator and tiny house fridge markets. The features of this new model include:

• Top refrigerator and bottom freezer.
• Available in white, black and stainless steel.
• Two compressors, each running a separate compartment
• Defrost: manual &/ or automatic.
• Even temperature design with no warm spots.
• Interior lights in both compartments.
• Reversible doors.
• R600a refrigerant.
• Low power consumption.
• Operates on 12 or 24 volt DC power.
• Operate on 110 volts AC power.
• 2 years warranty.
The environment and climate change is a true focus for SunStar, which is why with this new product, it was designed to operate using the more eco-friendly R600a refrigerant.

Another popular product by SunStar is the 21 cu ft solar freezer ST-21CF. This large solar freezer is available as a DC (12/ 24 volts) or AC freezer. The power consumption for this solar freezer is unbeatable in the industry with a record 218WHR (set at refrigerator internal temperatures) and 605 WHR (set at freezer internal temperatures) @ 70°F ambient temperature.


DANFOSS / SECOP

Danfoss, recently renamed Secop is a global industrial company that produces a wide range of products and services primarily in the areas of heating, cooling, and refrigeration. Their product types include:

• Cooling and refrigeration systems (included in this category is the Danfoss BD50F Compressor 101Z1220 (also referred to as Secop BD50F). The compatible compressor controllers / compressor electronic units for the BD50F is either Secop 101N0340 / Danfoss 101N0340 and either Secop 101N0212 / Danfoss 101N0212.

• Heating systems

• Drives and controls

• Power solutions

Overall, Danfoss is a leading provider of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for heating, cooling, and refrigeration, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

Solar Refrigerator Company offers the following Danfoss Products:

Danfoss Secop 101N0212 (101N0300 / 101N0320 / 101N0330 / 101N0340) Electronic unit/ Compressor Controller for BD35F & BD50F for $215.

Danfoss Secop 101N0390 (101N0290) Electronic unit/ Compressor Controller for BD80F & BD250GH for $390.

Danfoss Secop BD50F Compressor for $210


For a full list of the products Solar Refrigerator Company offers by Danfoss, please click on the link below:

https://solarrefrigerator.com/collections/danfoss

Solar Refrigerator Company is a full-service solar equipment supplier providing quality products from various manufacturers. Visit our website www.solarrefrigerator.com for a full list of recommended solar fridges, solar freezers, inverters, solar panels, solar batteries and charge controllers. SRCR450DW 15.9 cu ft solar refrigerator is currently reduced from $2,200 to $2,100, which includes free shipping to most of the US.

Colin Smith
SRC USA LLC (Solar Refrigerator Company)
+1 5202007330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Sunstar 10 cu ft RV Solar Fridge Launch in Fall 2023, SunStar 21 cu ft Solar Freezer & Danfoss BD50F Compressor 101Z1220

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Colin Smith
SRC USA LLC (Solar Refrigerator Company)
+1 5202007330
Company/Organization
Solar Refrigerator Company
1846 East Innovation Park Drive
Oro Valley, Arizona, 85755
United States
+1 520-200-7330
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Sunstar 10 cu ft RV Solar Fridge Launch in Fall 2023, SunStar 21 cu ft Solar Freezer & Danfoss BD50F Compressor 101Z1220
Solar Refrigerator, Solar Cooler, Sunstar Refrigerator, Sunstar Freezer, Secop 101N0340, Danfoss 101N0340, Secop BD50F
SunStar Solar Refrigerator, SunStar Solar Freezer, RV Fridges, Danfoss Secop Compressors & LiFePO4 Lithium Batteries
View All Stories From This Author