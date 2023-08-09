Sunstar 10 cu ft RV Solar Fridge Launch in Fall 2023, SunStar 21 cu ft Solar Freezer & Danfoss BD50F Compressor 101Z1220

Solar Refrigerator Company announces the launch of SunStar's RV Fridge, which is also Suitable as a Tiny Home Fridge and highlights the Danfoss BD50F Compressor

ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstar is a US family owned and fully managed business out of LaGrange, Indiana. This company is renowned for the manufacture of energy efficient AC & DC fridge and freezer products in the USA. These products are suitable for a variety of sizes of homes and businesses.

Solar Refrigerator Company is a proud partner and dealer of Sunstar solar fridge and solar freezer products and are happy to announce the launch of the SunStar 10 cu ft DC refrigerator ST-10RF. This product has a sleek design, specifically to meet the highly anticipated demand in the RV refrigerator and tiny house fridge markets. The features of this new model include:

• Top refrigerator and bottom freezer.

• Available in white, black and stainless steel.

• Two compressors, each running a separate compartment

• Defrost: manual &/ or automatic.

• Even temperature design with no warm spots.

• Interior lights in both compartments.

• Reversible doors.

• R600a refrigerant.

• Low power consumption.

• Operates on 12 or 24 volt DC power.

• Operate on 110 volts AC power.

• 2 years warranty.

The environment and climate change is a true focus for SunStar, which is why with this new product, it was designed to operate using the more eco-friendly R600a refrigerant.

Another popular product by SunStar is the 21 cu ft solar freezer ST-21CF. This large solar freezer is available as a DC (12/ 24 volts) or AC freezer. The power consumption for this solar freezer is unbeatable in the industry with a record 218WHR (set at refrigerator internal temperatures) and 605 WHR (set at freezer internal temperatures) @ 70°F ambient temperature.



DANFOSS / SECOP

Danfoss, recently renamed Secop is a global industrial company that produces a wide range of products and services primarily in the areas of heating, cooling, and refrigeration. Their product types include:

• Cooling and refrigeration systems (included in this category is the Danfoss BD50F Compressor 101Z1220 (also referred to as Secop BD50F). The compatible compressor controllers / compressor electronic units for the BD50F is either Secop 101N0340 / Danfoss 101N0340 and either Secop 101N0212 / Danfoss 101N0212.

• Heating systems

• Drives and controls

• Power solutions

Overall, Danfoss is a leading provider of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for heating, cooling, and refrigeration, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

Solar Refrigerator Company offers the following Danfoss Products:

Danfoss Secop 101N0212 (101N0300 / 101N0320 / 101N0330 / 101N0340) Electronic unit/ Compressor Controller for BD35F & BD50F for $215.

Danfoss Secop 101N0390 (101N0290) Electronic unit/ Compressor Controller for BD80F & BD250GH for $390.

Danfoss Secop BD50F Compressor for $210



For a full list of the products Solar Refrigerator Company offers by Danfoss, please click on the link below:

https://solarrefrigerator.com/collections/danfoss

Solar Refrigerator Company is a full-service solar equipment supplier providing quality products from various manufacturers. Visit our website www.solarrefrigerator.com for a full list of recommended solar fridges, solar freezers, inverters, solar panels, solar batteries and charge controllers. SRCR450DW 15.9 cu ft solar refrigerator is currently reduced from $2,200 to $2,100, which includes free shipping to most of the US.

