SunStar Solar Refrigerator, SunStar Solar Freezer, RV Fridges, Danfoss Secop Compressors & LiFePO4 Lithium Batteries

Solar Refrigerator Company is a full-service solar equipment supplier providing quality products from various manufacturers. Our website has a full list of recommended solar fridges, solar freezers, inverters, solar panels, solar batteries and charge controllers. There is currently an offer is the SRCR450DW stainless steel color 15.9 cu ft. DC refrigerator, reduced in price from $2,195 to $2,055 and is shipping for free to US customers for a limited time.

SunStar, a leader in solar-powered fridges and freezers. These energy-efficient and eco-friendly appliances are perfect for those who are looking to reduce their carbon footprint and save on their energy bill.

The SunStar solar refrigerator and freezer can be powered by solar panels that charge a solar battery, allowing the appliance to run 24 hours a day. The SunStar solar refrigerator and freezer are great for those who live off the grid or in remote areas where power is not always available.

The most popular sizes of SunStar products are:

• SunStar Solar / DC Refrigerator 16CU ST-16RF (Stainless Steel)

• SunStar Solar / DC Refrigerator 16CU ST-16RF (WHITE)

• SunStar Solar / DC Chest Freezer 8CU ST-8CF

• SunStar Solar / DC Chest Freezer 15CU ST-15CF

• SunStar Solar / DC Chest Freezer 21CU ST-21CF

RVing is a great way to see the country and spend time with family and friends. But one of the challenges of RVing can be keeping food fresh. That's where RV fridges and portable freezers come in.

RV refrigerators and portable freezers are designed to keep food fresh for long periods of time, even in hot weather. They come in a variety of sizes and styles to fit any RV. Solar Refrigerator Company offers a range of RV refrigerators and portable DC freezers, which can also work off 110v AC power. Some of the brands on offer include Dometic and EcoSolarCool.

The Dometic portable RV refrigerators come in the following three sizes:

• 1.9 cu ft (53L) RV Refrigerator CFX3 55IM by Dometic

• 2.7 cu ft (75L) RV Refrigerator CFX3 75DZ by Dometic

• 10 cu ft (283L) Dometic Solar Refrigerator

The EcoSolarCool RV fridges comes in the following two sizes:

• 2.7 cu ft (75L) Portable Fridge by EcoSolarCool

• 3.4 cu ft (95L) RV Fridge by EcoSolarCool



Danfoss/ Secop is a leading manufacturer of compressors and electronic controllers for refrigeration and air conditioning applications. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including domestic refrigerators, commercial refrigeration, and air conditioning. Danfoss/ Secop manufactures products for both AC and DC applications.

Solar Refrigerator Company offers the following Danfoss Secop DC compressors and electronic controllers:

• Danfoss Secop 101N0212 Electronic unit/ Compressor Electronic Controller for BD35F & BD50F

• Danfoss Secop 101N0300 Electronic unit/ Compressor Electronic Controller for BD35F & BD50F

• Danfoss Secop 101N0320 Electronic unit/ Compressor Electronic Controller for BD35F & BD50F

• Danfoss Secop 101N0330 Electronic unit/ Compressor Electronic Controller for BD35F & BD50F

• Danfoss Secop 101N0340 Electronic unit/ Compressor Electronic Controller for BD35F & BD50F

• Danfoss Secop BD35F Compressor

• Danfoss Secop BD50F Compressor

• Danfoss Secop BD80F Compressor

Lithium batteries are quickly becoming the new standard for batteries. They are lighter and more powerful than traditional lead-acid batteries, making them ideal for a variety of applications.

Lithium batteries are made with a lithium-ion chemistry, which makes them much more stable than other types of batteries. This means that they are less likely to overheat or catch fire.

Lithium batteries are also more environmentally friendly than other types of batteries. They do not contain any toxic materials, and they can be recycled. They also last many more years than any of the other types of batteries and offer many more cycles.

Solar Refrigerator Company offers the following brands and models of LiFePO4 Lithium Batteries:

• 12V 50AH Lithium Ion Battery by ZPRO Lithium

• 12V 100AH Lithium Ion Battery by ZPRO Lithium

• 12V 130AH Lithium Ion Battery by ZPRO Lithium

• 12V 165AH Lithium Ion Battery by ZPRO Lithium

• 24V 50AH Lithium Ion Battery by ZPRO Lithium

• 24V 65AH Lithium Ion Battery by ZPRO Lithium

• DL 12V 100AH Lithium Ion Battery by Dakota Lithium

• DL 12V 200AH Lithium Ion Battery by Dakota Lithium

Solar Refrigerator Company carries all of these products and can be reached via phone at 520-200-7330. Visit the company's website www.solarrefrigerator.com or the office at 1846 East Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85755, USA, for more information.