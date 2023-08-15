New York City Mayor Eric Adams Applauds Black Owners Women Collective (BOW) for Bringing Diversity to Times Square

Welcome to the future! These are some of the most amazing women from around the country who have come together to be intentional; instead of competing, we are congratulating or collaborating.” — Nicole Cober, Pres. The BOW Collective

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Being the Mayor of the most famous city in the country is a big job. But New York Mayor Eric Adams took time out, even while fighting the distress of the Canadian wildfire smoke that loomed over the city, to greet the Black Owners Women Collective (BOW) with a warm welcome.

Mayor Eric Adams showed his dedication to the business community by attending the Capital Conversations Conference curated by the BOW Collective. This power-packed private gathering is an annual collaboration of the top industry leaders throughout the country. “The Capital Conversations Conference, organized by the BOW Collective, serves as a cornerstone in our mission to elevate the businesses of our BOW members. It aligns with our three fundamental pillars: Capital, Contracts, and Connections,” adds Conference Chair Dr. Rachel Yvonne Talton.

At the exclusive event, the Mayor touted his achievements in diversifying the city’s leadership, including his selection of the first Black female Police Commissioner. His presence was welcomed by BOW President Nicole Cober, who said, “Mayor Adams, welcome to the future! These are some of the most amazing women from around the country who have come together to be intentional; instead of competing, we are congratulating or collaborating. The success within the first year has been astounding. We are here today to discuss access to capital and scaling our businesses to be the top of our industries.”

Cober added, “We need a government that sees us and respects our dollars.”

This summer, 130 members of this distinguished group graced the streets of New York City, causing a stir as they moved down the busy sidewalks showing unity and draped in their stunning green attire. “We received a warm welcome from your city as we transformed Times Square,” said Cober.

During the conference, Mayor Adams, praised the BOW Collective for their outstanding work in supporting and promoting Black-owned businesses in the city. The Mayor added, “I smell money in here.” to an applauding crowd of industry leaders in the Business Capital of The World.

About: The Black Owners & Women’s Collective, also known as THE BOW COLLECTIVE, ™ is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation’s top 1% of small business owners. As “Business Philanthropists,” they work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to black women’s enterprises.

