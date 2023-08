Globalsat Group apresenta, em conjunto com a Intelsat, uma inovadora tecnologia em comunicações via satélite móvel

About

Globalsat Group is the industry leader in mobile (MSS) and other satellite services, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. The multi-country organization delivers satellite telecommunications solutions for thousands of clients, through a flexible organizational structure, driven by broad and specific experience in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism. Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or at all. Globalsat is committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by its recent MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact Innovation category. At Globalsat Group, we believe in placing people first, building trusting relationships, and maintaining a customer focus. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that enable high performance and deliver value to our customers. Our values guide everything we do, from developing cutting-edge technology to providing exceptional customer service. We believe that by putting people first and building trusting relationships, we can create a strong and supportive community that fosters growth and success. Our customer focus drives us to understand our clients' needs and deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique requirements. Innovation is at the heart of our business. We constantly strive to develop new technologies and services that enhance our customers' experience and improve their ability to operate in remote and challenging environments. Our commitment to high performance drives us to deliver reliable and cost-effective services that exceed our customers' expectations. Globalsat is also the recipient of several other industry awards, including the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA). The company was named "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan and Globalsat do Brasil has received the Great Place To Work distinction for five years in a row, ranking among the top 150 companies in Brazil in 2022. As an industry leader in satellite communication solutions, Globalsat Group continues to innovate and provide reliable and cost-effective services to businesses and governments around the world.

