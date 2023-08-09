Uniting for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: An Urgent Call to Action
Affiliate Presidents of National Nonprofit Rally CEOsUNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As leaders of the regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), we reach out to you today with an unwavering commitment to championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives within corporate America. The recent Supreme Court decision on race-conscious admissions has magnified the critical need for fostering inclusive cultures and driving meaningful change across organizations, emphasizing the pivotal aspect of supplier diversity.
DEI and Supplier Diversity go beyond mere buzzwords; they embody the very essence of progress and prosperity. By embracing these profound initiatives, corporations can play a vital role in reducing the alarming racial wealth gap, leading to expanded market share through increased access to goods and services for people of color.
Employees and customers alike deeply care about these pivotal issues, their significance resonating beyond the confines of corporate walls. Embracing DEI and Supplier Diversity exerts a profound influence on talent acquisition and retention, enabling your organization to attract the most exceptional minds. Furthermore, it decisively influences customers' choices when selecting corporate partnerships, as a steadfast commitment to these causes serves as a testament to your corporate responsibility.
As the leaders of the most powerful network influencing supplier diversity and purchasing in corporate America, our expertise lies in confronting challenges head-on and driving impactful change. The assault on Affirmative Action, systematic lawsuits across the nation, and decisions from the Supreme Court and District Courts threaten to widen the wealth gap, impacting jobs, local and federal tax revenues, and infrastructure. This demographic shift, where minorities are becoming the majority, highlights the common interest we share in shaping America's future.
The remarkable achievements of Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) underscore their substantial economic impact, generating over $400 billion in output and creating 2.2 million jobs. Moreover, they contribute $49 billion in revenue to local, state, and federal tax authorities, bolstering the very fabric of our society.
We have a proven track record of advocating for these issues through grassroots efforts with public policy, on the local, state, and federal levels, where we educate legislators and advocate for change. Additionally, our strategic national partnerships demonstrate our belief in the power of collective action.
As the leading organization in this endeavor, armed with compelling statistics showcasing our achievements and dedication, we call upon you to stand with us as we fight to protect the future of this country's economy and its diverse communities. Let us seize this opportunity to create a more inclusive, prosperous, and equitable nation—one where supplier diversity is not merely a goal but a shared commitment that enriches us all.
