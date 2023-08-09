Submit Release
Troopers Seize 51 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop on Interstate 10 in Eloy

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a white Dodge Ram for a non-moving violation on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 208, in Eloy. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity. During a subsequent vehicle search, troopers located approximately 51 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed within the truck.

The driver, 27-year-old Alonso Martinez-Zepeda, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Investigators believe the pills were being transported from Nogales, Mexico, to the Phoenix area.

The pills have an estimated street value of $694,000.

