Troopers Seize 51 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop on Interstate 10 in Eloy

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a white Dodge Ram for a non-moving violation on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 208, in Eloy. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity. During a subsequent vehicle search, troopers located approximately 51 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed within the truck.

The driver, 27-year-old Alonso Martinez-Zepeda, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Investigators believe the pills were being transported from Nogales, Mexico, to the Phoenix area.

The pills have an estimated street value of $694,000.