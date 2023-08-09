CANCELED - ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY - DAVIS COUNTY

August 9, 2023

Davis County, Iowa - This endangered person advisory has been canceled on behalf of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you to everyone for your assistance in locating Kaylee.

August 8, 2023

Davis County, Iowa - This endangered person advisory is being issued on behalf of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.



An endangered person advisory is being issued for 13-year-old Kaylee Arnold. Kaylee was reported missing on the evening of August 8, 2023. She was last seen at about 7:00 p.m. at the Casey’s Store in Eldon, Iowa. Based on information discovered during the investigation, law enforcement considers Kaylee endangered.



Kaylee is 4’11” tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and hair that is dyed red. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, and a gray shirt with “Camp Wapello 2011” on the back. Both of her ears and her left nostril are pierced.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaylee Arnold is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 641-664-2385.