VR Action RPG RUINSMAGUS Coming to PlayStation®VR2 this September from Mastiff and CharacterBank
COMPLETE edition boasts new features and comes loaded with all updates and DLC!SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventurers and Magi rejoice! Video game publisher Mastiff in collaboration with video game publisher and developer, CharacterBank Inc., today announced that the adventurous first-person action RPG, RUINSMAGUS is coming to PlayStation®VR2 for PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system from Sony on September 19 as RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE.
RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE includes new features like HMD rumble and enhanced 3D audio, and will also all come content-complete, loaded with all previously-released updates and downloadable content (DLC). This includes the recently released “Remix Update,” which adds optional full English voiceover support, updated translations, and per fan request, remixed late-game dungeons for a fresh gameplay experience.
Watch the exhilarating new announcement trailer: https://youtu.be/aRcHaLt5enA
Download the presskit: https://mastiff.games/rmc_presskit
About RUINSMAGUS:
RUINSMAGUS sets out on a quest to redefine the action RPG genre with a beautiful, anime-inspired fantasy world brought to life through immersive VR mechanics and engaging VR controls. An engrossing narrative, a heartwarming musical score, and professional voice acting add to the game’s depth—making RUINSMAGUS a genuinely magical experience.
Solve the Mysteries of the Ruins
Welcome to the prestigious RUINSMAGUS Guild! As a new guild member, your mission is to strengthen the guild with your magic, resources, and wisdom. Cast and blink your way through a stunning fantasy world across more than 25 story-driven quests and explore the ruins beneath the city of Grand Amnis. Overcome deadly puzzles to uncover valuable artifacts. Master 16 powerful spells and use them to defeat rivals and guardians who protect the ruins. Survivors who are clever and agile enough to overcome the ruins can return to the surface, procure new items, and upgrade their equipment to increase their chances of success.
Are you ready to face the challenges ahead and emerge victorious?
PS VR2 Key Features
● Complete the Magic – One convenient bundle that includes the main game and DLC, The Warrior and the Tailor, plus full English and original Japanese voice-over with English Subtitles.
● Feel The Magic – Experience an enhanced level of immersion with updated vibration patterns, new HMD rumble, and Adaptive Trigger support.
● Hear the Magic – Thanks to enhanced 3D audio, RUINSMAGUS has never sounded more alive.
● Unlock the Magic – RUINSMAGUS now features Trophy support, allowing players to showcase their prowess and strive for greatness by unlocking the prestigious Platinum Trophy.
● Share the Magic – With the in-game camera, Magi can effortlessly capture their exciting and action-packed adventures and share them with the world using PlayStation Share.
For more information on RUINSMAGUS, please visit ruinsmagus.com and join the conversation on Twitter at twitter.com/ruinsmagus_en.
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of video games on all platforms. Founded in 2002 with headquarters in San Francisco and Tokyo, the company has released titles in virtually every genre – including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, party, horror, and music. To learn more about Mastiff, please visit https://mastiff-games.com.
About CharacterBank Inc.
CharacterBank Inc. strives to create innovative and memorable Extended Reality (XR) experiences. Located in the heart of Kyoto, CharacterBank Inc. blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to continually surprise and delight players all around the world. CharacterBank inc. was founded in 2019 by Shuto Mikami. To learn more about CharacterBank Inc., please visit https://character-bank.com.
©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC."PlayStation Family Mark", "PlayStation", "PS5 logo", "PS5", "PS4 logo", "PS4", “PS VR2”, "PlayStation Shapes Logo" and "Play Has No Limits" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
RUINSMAGUS ©2022-2023 CharacterBank Inc. Published by CharacterBank Inc., and co-published under license by Mastiff. All rights reserved.
###
Press
Mastiff
awareness@mastiff-games.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE Announcement Trailer | PlayStation®VR2