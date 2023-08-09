Empower youth for a sustainable future

Many young people aspire to careers that make a positive impact on the environment and foster social justice.

As the world moves towards a low-carbon economy, the implementation of just transition policies could create more than eight million additional jobs for young people by 2030.

Equipping them with skills for the green economy, including digital skills, will prepare them for these jobs.

The ILO-led Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth works with and for youth, so we can make this happen.

It brings together the resources and expertise of multiple partners committed to scaling up actions that will increase youth employment.

Join us in building a more sustainable future for the generations to come.