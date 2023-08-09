Balfour Capital Group Announces New Switzerland Office, Marking a Milestone in Global Expansion
Balfour Capital Group is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Switzerland, as part of the company's strategic global expansion.LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This new office, situated at Route de Lausanne 10, 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, reaffirms BCG's commitment to providing world-class investment and advisory services to its esteemed clientele across the globe.
The decision to establish a presence in Switzerland underscores BCG's unwavering dedication to extending its international reach and ensuring that clients receive unparalleled services through a network of expert independent advisors. This exciting expansion aligns with BCG's mission to deliver exceptional value and unparalleled expertise in the financial sector.
Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group, shared his enthusiasm for the company's new Switzerland office, stating, "We are delighted to make this significant stride in our global expansion journey. Switzerland's status as a financial hub and its reputation for stability align perfectly with BCG's commitment to excellence. The new office will allow us to better serve our clients' needs and facilitate enhanced collaboration with international partners."
At the helm of this new venture is Johan Boos, a distinguished financial professional with an impressive career spanning close to a decade. Johan has been selected to lead BCG's Switzerland office, where his focus will be on procuring high net worth clients and family offices. His exceptional track record in asset management and investment advisory services makes him the perfect fit to spearhead the team and contribute to BCG's continued success.
Johan Boos brings a wealth of experience to his role. His journey began at the Union Bank of Switzerland in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he honed his skills in Wealth Management. There, he demonstrated his prowess in advising and investing across various asset classes, including equities, foreign exchange, indices, bonds, and global derivatives in commodity markets worldwide. Following his successful tenure at UBS, Johan founded Boos Investments Sarl, where he continued to provide expert advisory services in physical commodity markets and hedge fund trading strategies.
Johan's exceptional expertise and stellar reputation in the industry caught the attention of Balfour Capital Group, leading to his appointment as the Senior Wealth Manager & Strategic Partnership Manager in Europe. Having been in this role for a considerable duration, Johan's extensive experience and insights continue to enrich Balfour Capital Group's strategic initiatives and client-centric approach.
As Balfour Capital Group expands its global footprint, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients through a network of world-class independent advisors. With access to global markets, superior execution, and excellent pricing, the company is poised to continue its upward trajectory. Johan Boos is an integral part of this journey, and his leadership will undoubtedly contribute to BCG's ongoing success.
About Balfour Capital Group
Balfour Capital Group is a trusted boutique investment management firm that specializes in providing comprehensive wealth management services.
With a focus on successful entrepreneurs, High Net Worth (HNW) individuals, and institutions, its mission is to protect, preserve and grow the wealth of its clients while seeking a reasonable rate of return.
As an independent company, its utmost priority is diligently and rigorously managing client's assets.
About Johan Boos
Johan Boos is an accomplished financial professional with a career spanning nearly a decade. As the Senior Wealth Manager & Strategic Partnership Manager in Europe at Balfour Capital Group, Johan brings his expertise to lead the independent Sales Group and collaborate with the Algorithmic Investment group under the guidance of Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence.
His proven track record in asset management and investment advisory services positions him as an invaluable asset to BCG's global expansion.
