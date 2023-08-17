Djuno launches IPFS as a service

Today Djuno launched IPFS as a service, which will allow any developer to access IPFS decentralised cloud storage via a simple API call.

The availability of IPFS as a service makes decentralised storage easily available to developers and enables the further simple and secure integration of Web3 technology into business applications
— Moe Sayadi

The InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) is a protocol and peer-to-peer network for storing and sharing data in a distributed file system, as opposed to a centrally based server. It allows users to store and share content in a similar way to BitTorrent.

IPFS as a service, launched by Djuno, brings it to enterprise standards, adding scalability and guaranteed permanence to this technology. It simplifies its usage and broadens storage options available to software developers. With Djuno’s high performance API IPFS content will always be pinned, immutable, and instantly available, even when you go offline.

Moe Sayadi, the CEO of Djuno said: “The launch of IPFS as a service makes decentralised storage easily available to software builders and further enables the simple and secure integration of Web3 technology into business applications.”

About Djuno 
Djuno is a cloud infrastructure optimisation and blockchain technology company based in Switzerland and developing solutions in enterprise Web3 / decentralised web infrastructure, multichain NFT bridging, business process automation, and smart contracts. You can find more information at https://djuno.io

About

Djuno bridges Web2 and Web3 infrastructure to create the next generation cloud. For more information, contact us at https://djuno.io

